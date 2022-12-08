Read full article on original website
Related
This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of Lights
2022 McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsPhoto byEroc Ozzy/Google Maps. When: Thursday, December 15 – Saturday, December 17 6-8pm,. Tuesday, December 20 – Friday, December 23 6-8pm,
treasurecoast.com
Get into the holiday spirit with music, crafts, and a snowball zone at the PSLinLights Party
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – The weather outside isn’t frightful, so warm up the holiday season at the City of Port St. Lucie and the St. Lucie Cultural Alliance’s PSLinLights Party this Friday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, 9221 Southeast Event Center Place.
wqcs.org
School District of Indian River County Invites Stakeholders to Provide Feedback for the 2023-2024 Code of Student Conduct
Indian River County - Sunday December 11, 2022: The School District of Indian River County is inviting parents and other stakeholders to provide their feedback on the Code of Student Conduct. The Feedback Session for the 2023 – 2024 Code of Student Conduct is scheduled for January 11, 2023, from...
beckersasc.com
Florida medical center welcomes 3 new cardiologists, prepares for expansion
Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center has added three new cardiologists — Craig Vogel, DO; Rahul Aggarwal, MD; and James Michael Gardner, DO — to its team, according to a Dec. 5 report from South Florida Hospital News. The medical center is also planning a surgical expansion, with a new...
Vero Beach Museum of Art Hosts Art After Dark
The museum's second Art After Dark outdoor digital art exhibition will captivate visitors on December 16 and 17
WPBF News 25
Martin County extends deadline for pet stores to sell animals
STUART, Fla. — In a unanimous vote on Tuesday morning, theMartin County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the period for pet stores across the county to sell dogs, cats and rabbits. The deadline for the pet stores was initially set for the end of this month on Dec....
Martin County commissioners approve $1.7 million Palm City project
Commissioners in Martin County voted Tuesday to approve a $1.7 million project to build the Patio at Palm City Place located off Mapp Road.
wqcs.org
Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary With - “LOL Laughing Out Loud With Carl Hiaasen”
Treasure Coast - Sunday December 11, 2022: Florida humorist Carl Hiaasen celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen” on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Community Church of Vero Beach. “We are delighted to have reached this...
Jupiter High School gets extra mental health support after student emergency
Many parents and students continue to have questions about a student medical emergency that prompted a lockdown and tense day at Jupiter Community High School on Thursday.
phillyvoice.com
Sailboat headed from Cape May to Florida goes missing with 2 people onboard, Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 30-foot-sailboat that went missing while traveling from Cape May to Florida with two men aboard. The sailboat, named "Atrevida II," was last seen Friday, Dec. 3 when it departed from Oregon Inlet, North Carolina with a final destination planned for Jupiter, Florida. The Coast Guard did not say when the sailboat left Cape May.
North county elections: Quiet campaign season ahead in Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens
It will be an unusually quiet local election season in northern Palm Beach County in 2023. Only two of the 12 seats up for election March 14 will be contested ― and in the region's three largest communities, voters won't have to go to the polls at all. Jupiter ...
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Lucy & Violet Mary Firth! Pet’s of the Week!
Adopt Lucy & Violet Mary Firth! Pet’s of the Week!. Lucy is a rambunctious and happy, 2-year-old hound. This beautiful girl would do best in an active home with owners who can provide regular enrichment and continued training. Lucy knows how to sit and give paw and is always ready to please her people. She loves playing with rope toys and giving kisses to everyone she meets!
veronews.com
Treasure Cove residence ideal for family life by the water
Little did Matthew and Annie O’Connor know when they moved here 18 years ago with their three young boys just how well things would turn out for them on Vero’s idyllic barrier island. “At the time, we didn’t know anyone in Vero, and it felt like a risk;...
cw34.com
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
Daily Beast
School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit
A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”. At the heated...
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
These reptiles aren't nearly as common as their relatives.
WESH
8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
cw34.com
Christmas festival, hot dogs, and pajamas: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening this weekend in our area. Okeechobee Main Street is celebrating the holiday season with their annual Christmas Festival held in Flagler Park. The festival will include a variety of food, gift ideas, arts and crafts, kids activities,...
fox35orlando.com
Multiple Florida teachers, bus drivers quit due to student misbehavior in Brevard County: board chairman
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - These days, Brevard County high school teacher Dan Bennett said teachers are spending more time disciplining students than teaching them, and the word "frustrated" doesn’t nearly cover it. "Wow. This is always a tough job," said Bennett, who has been a teacher for almost 30...
'Really Brave' Girl, 10, Fights Off Shark That Almost Took Her Foot in Attack at Florida Beach
“I tried to stomp it, kick it, pull my leg out, and eventually it let go,“ 5th grader Jasmine Carney told her doctor of a shark attacked her at Hobe Sound in Florida A 10-year-old Florida girl is back at school after nearly losing her foot in a shark attack. Jasmine Carney, 10, was playing at Hobe Sound, a beach about 30 minutes from her home in Palm City, on Nov. 27 when her grandmother saw her come running in from the shallow waters, screaming, "Something bit me!" "I...
Comments / 0