Adopt Lucy & Violet Mary Firth! Pet’s of the Week!. Lucy is a rambunctious and happy, 2-year-old hound. This beautiful girl would do best in an active home with owners who can provide regular enrichment and continued training. Lucy knows how to sit and give paw and is always ready to please her people. She loves playing with rope toys and giving kisses to everyone she meets!

PALM CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO