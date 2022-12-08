ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

phillyvoice.com

Sailboat headed from Cape May to Florida goes missing with 2 people onboard, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 30-foot-sailboat that went missing while traveling from Cape May to Florida with two men aboard. The sailboat, named "Atrevida II," was last seen Friday, Dec. 3 when it departed from Oregon Inlet, North Carolina with a final destination planned for Jupiter, Florida. The Coast Guard did not say when the sailboat left Cape May.
CAPE MAY, NJ
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Lucy & Violet Mary Firth! Pet’s of the Week!

Adopt Lucy & Violet Mary Firth! Pet’s of the Week!. Lucy is a rambunctious and happy, 2-year-old hound. This beautiful girl would do best in an active home with owners who can provide regular enrichment and continued training. Lucy knows how to sit and give paw and is always ready to please her people. She loves playing with rope toys and giving kisses to everyone she meets!
PALM CITY, FL
veronews.com

Treasure Cove residence ideal for family life by the water

Little did Matthew and Annie O’Connor know when they moved here 18 years ago with their three young boys just how well things would turn out for them on Vero’s idyllic barrier island. “At the time, we didn’t know anyone in Vero, and it felt like a risk;...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Daily Beast

School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit

A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”. At the heated...
WESH

8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
People

'Really Brave' Girl, 10, Fights Off Shark That Almost Took Her Foot in Attack at Florida Beach

“I tried to stomp it, kick it, pull my leg out, and eventually it let go,“ 5th grader Jasmine Carney told her doctor of a shark attacked her at Hobe Sound in Florida A 10-year-old Florida girl is back at school after nearly losing her foot in a shark attack. Jasmine Carney, 10, was playing at Hobe Sound, a beach about 30 minutes from her home in Palm City, on Nov. 27 when her grandmother saw her come running in from the shallow waters, screaming, "Something bit me!" "I...
PALM CITY, FL

