T.J. Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, ‘blindsided’ by alleged Amy Robach affair
T.J. Holmes’ wife was “blindsided” by his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. The staffer tell us Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had been separated for several months but were trying to “work things out” when news of his romance with Robach broke Wednesday. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our source says. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out. “They were just together for T.J.’s birthday,” which is Aug. 19. The source notes that while Fiebig hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, the now-estranged couple were...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair
As ABC continues its internal investigation into suspended GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romance, Robin Roberts is said to be "furious" with the scandal, claiming the "messy" affair has "tainted the brand."Roberts allegedly went up the chain and complained to Disney about ABC's mediocre handling of the incident, but the company is uncertain how to proceed with the delicate situation. "There's been all these stories about T.J being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," a well-placed source explained of the sticky situation."But how can they let him go...
‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says
Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network
After Tiffany Cross was fired from MSNBC, staffers are nervous as to what will happen next. According to an insider, morale the network "is in the toilet." “People are scared. The consensus is that [MSNBC president Rashida Jones] is trying to unmake MSNBC and change it into something the right won’t be mad at. What about our core audience?” one insider shared.When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained. Another insider added that Jones has...
‘Nervous’ TJ Holmes left ‘frozen’ Amy Robach ‘vulnerable’ in first GMA spot since ‘affair’ news, body language pro says
GMA cohosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach seem nervous and uncomfortable next to each other on their first show back since news of their alleged love affair broke, an expert says. Speaking to The U.S. Sun, body language expert Patti Wood broke down how Amy looked "frozen" and subconsciously tried to draw attention away from TJ, while TJ worked hard to hide his nervousness but physically moved his chair away from Amy, leaving her unbalanced.
‘Good Morning America’: What Is Amy Robach’s Salary? Does T.J. Holmes Make More?
'Good Morning America' co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are involved in a romance. What is Robach's salary compared to Holmes?
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
Howard Stern weighs in on Amy Robach and TJ Holmes relationship rumours
Howard Stern has weighed in on affair rumours between Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes.Robach and Holmes were reportedly off air amid rumours of a relationship between the two GMA3 anchors.On Monday, Variety reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin informed staff about the change during an editorial call. Rumours that Holmes and Robach were romantically linked surfaced last week when the Daily Mail released several photos of the co-anchors together. Sources told the publication that both Robach and Holmes ended their respective marriages in August. Holmes reportedly parted from wife Marilee Fiebig, while Robach and...
Former CNN Star Anchor Dies
Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Dave Chappelle Apparently Tricked “Saturday Night Live” Staff By Performing A “Fake” Monologue In The Dress Rehearsal Before Revealing New Antisemitic Material Live On Air
Chappelle’s 15-minute monologue included a number of jokes about the Jewish community and prompted accusations of him normalizing and popularizing antisemitism.
T.J. Holmes Said Amy Robach and Andrew Shue’s Marriage Was a ‘Love Story Like No Other’ on ‘GMA3’ 1 Year Before Scandal
Quite the irony. One year before the news of their alleged affair broke, T.J. Holmes praised his coanchor Amy Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue — and the resurfaced comment is raising eyebrows. “These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet. So, of course, you all know Amy Robach and her husband here […]
No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have doubled down on their secret affair - and are allegedly committed to 'growing their relationship.'. Earlier this week, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair's secret romance - and despite the intense scrutiny, the couple are said to be committed to growing their romance.
Matt Lauer Was Fired From ‘Today’ 5 Years Ago: Here’s What He’s Doing Today
It's been five years since Lauer was axed from the Today show. Lauer has kept a relatively low profile since getting the boot from the morning show he had helmed since 1997. Currently living in upstate New York, the 64-year-old has reportedly prioritized his relationship with his children over the past five years.
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave 'The Daily Show'?
After seven years as host, Trevor Noah has officially left "The Daily Show."
'SNL' Cold Open Ruined Due to Major Error
Technical glitches are one of the risks of live television, which makes it impressive that Saturday Night Live usually airs each week without one. When a glitch does happen, it's noticeable, like the odd sound sync issue that plagued the Dec. 10 episode featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short. The audio was out of sync for many viewers during the cold open and into the comedy legends' monologue.
