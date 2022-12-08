They are right it was not a fight, it was a intentional beat down with all of them going along with what happened to Shanquella even with one of them making a incriminating statement saying “can you at least fight back “ that’s what they were hoping that she would do but she told them NO so this beat down continues while all of them sits there videoing and allowing this to happen, yes they all knew what was going to go down in Mexico this was a plan premeditated murder by association, No one said stop it or tried to stop it they even left her for almost dead from her traumatic injuries which caused her death and told lies to the family. I agree with the family all of them needs to go back to Mexico life in prison, they did not have to do what they did to kill another person for whatever their dumb reasons.
Related
Shanquella Robinson Death Ruled Femicide: Arrest Warrant Issued
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Sad & Mad: Shanquella Robinson’s Funeral Sees Hundreds Of Attendees, Father Believes Attack Was Set-Up As FBI Investigates
The suspect charged with Shanquella Robinson's death is believed to be one of the friends she traveled to Mexico with
What Is Femicide? A Look At What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Might Be Charged With
Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico
Shanquella Robinson’s So-Called ‘Friends’ Planned Funeral Outfits With Her Mother
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
Mystery Deepens Surrounding Death Of 25-Year-Old Woman In Cabo
New Video Shows 25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson Being Brutally Attacked By Her Friend
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They Slept
Takeoff Killer's Creepy Tweets Exposed: What Did He Say After Shooting Migos Rapper?
Former Fort Worth police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson did not see gun in her hand before firing, prosecutor argues
Girlfriend of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s alleged killer admits role in dismembering body
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
Judge to decide this week on prosecuting nurse accused of killing estranged husband
Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 8