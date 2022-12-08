Read full article on original website
In Style
Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress
After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Tracee Ellis Ross Amps Up Red Adidas Tracksuit With Floral Gucci Ankle Boots
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross had herself a mini photoshoot at home, while clad in a bright red and white Adidas tracksuit. She paired the casual look with floral footwear. Feeling sporty, the “Girlfriends” actress’ look was comprised of a cozy zip-up with an oversized jacket brandished with the Adidas logo. She paired it with white striped matching sweats and added large gold hoops to complete her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) On her...
Bella Hadid’s Most Drool-Worthy Runway Moments: Coperni, Versace and More
See Bella Hadid’s best runway looks at Chanel, DKNY and more fashion shows here
Prevention
Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks
Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Sarah Huckabee Saunders Dresses in Bohemian Tiered Mini Skirt & Slouch Boots at Arkansas Press Conference
Sarah Huckabee Saunders was seeing stripes in Arkansas this week. The former White House press secretary posed with the Arkansas police force on Instagram to announce her nomination of captain Mike Hagar as the director of Arkansas State Police, as well as AJ Gary’s continued position as director of emergency management. During the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved minidress with a blue and white striped pattern. Giving the piece a faintly bohemian spin was a tiered skirt, as well as a smocked hemline and sleeves. Saunders completed her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A...
Christian Louboutin Plays With Patterns in Diamond-Burst Suit & Two-Toned Loafers on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Christian Louboutin brought sharp style to the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where he was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The iconic shoe designer arrived with dates Sabrina and Idris Elba in a sharp suit. His ensemble featured sharp trousers with a double-breasted blazer, each in a pine green hue. Giving the set a graphic burst of prints was a green and brown diamond-shaped pattern, covering both pieces to create a monochrome statement. A white collared shirt and pink silky tie finished his attire, as well as a Y2K-worthy denim baseball cap covered with an embroidered red flowers —...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Jordin Sparks Marries Red Carpet Glamour With a Casual Style Statement in Merrell Hydro Runners at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jordin Sparks presented the Brand of the Year award to Merrell at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony, the singer delivered classic glamour in an Mnm Couture gown. Sparks wore a black and white floor-length dress featuring a fitted silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The white ruched neckline cascaded into a train that followed shortly behind the rest of the gown. Sparks opted for minimal jewelry keeping the focus on the elegant gown with a pair of diamond studs. The singer kept her curly dark brown hair...
Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Black & White Turtleneck & Suede Slingback Heels
Nicky Hilton was spotted strolling through New York today. The fashion designer dressed in cozy cold weather clothes and chic black footwear. On her travels through NoHo, Hilton wore a white and black striped turtleneck made out of a chunky knit. All bundled up, the native New Yorker traversed the city streets in plain black trousers and an oversized tan coat on top, layering up to fight the powerful chill in the air. Hilton went undercover in large black sunnies and gathered her blond tresses into an updo parted to one side. As for accessories, she wore a black and white bag...
Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York. While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance. Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring. When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none...
Kyle Richards Gets Height Boost in Chunky Saint Laurent Platforms & Little Black Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kyle Richards, who is nominated for Reality Star of the Year, dazzled on the red carpet on Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif., at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star served in head-to-toe black, with a diamond statement necklace. While hitting the red carpet, the actress and socialite put a fierce spin on the classic little black dress with a strapless feather bustier and leather bodice mini by Lamarque. She let the stylish ensemble speak for itself with minimal jewelry, wearing a dazzling diamond tennis neckless. When it came to footwear, Richards wowed in open-toed black Saint...
Victoria Beckham Pops in Plunging White Dress With Peep-Toe Boots at British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
Victoria Beckham had the most stylish girl’s night out while attending the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner hosted by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel. The Spice Girl pulled a look from her latest spring 2023 collection for the evening. Her two-toned gown featured a plunging neckline and intricate draping. This design was amongst Beckham’s debut at Paris Fashion Week this September. Like her eponymous label, the collection and this specific design speak to her timeless silhouettes and lustrous tailoring. When it came to accessories, the singer opted for the minimalist approach opting for a simple...
Kate Winslet Suits Up in Blazer, Leather Pants and Louboutins for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Kate Winslet was chicly suited for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress posed in a set of black leather pants. Giving the slim-fitting rock n’ roll bottoms a formal finish was a silky cream collared blouse, paired with a black blazer that included an asymmetric front tie and rounded satin...
Michelle Obama Masters Late-Night Style in Gold Turtleneck & Strappy Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’
Michelle Obama was dressed to impress for her latest talk show appearance. The former first lady stopped by the CBS studios in New York to talk about her new book, “The Light We Carry,” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” yesterday. She was clad in a gold top and strappy heels. “It’s sparkly! It’s late night,” she described her outfit. For her interview, Obama wore a sequined gold turtleneck. The top was tucked into khaki-colored, high-waisted and pleated trousers that featured a wide-leg design. Adding some oomph to her look, the public figure strapped into tan sandal heels with a sleek finish...
Tracee Ellis Ross Works Up a Sweat in Black Athleisure & Running Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show her workout session through her busy schedule, while practicing the Tracy Anderson Method on Dec. 6. The method is a combination of strength-training mat classes and dance-cardio classes. The “High Note” actress wore a black fitted bodysuit that featured a straight neckline and spaghetti straps. Ross opted for no jewelry for this active look. When it came down to footwear, The actress completed the look with a pair of black low-top sneakers to...
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Regina Hall Goes Preppy-Chic in Plaid Suit & Strappy Sandals on ‘Kelly Clarkson’ With ‘Best Man’ Cast
Regina Hall joined her “Best Man” co-stars Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long and Melissa DeSousa on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today. After more than two decades of the release of their hit 1999 film, the cast has reunited once again for a Peacock limited series titled, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” The new show will premiere on Dec. 22. Hall was chicly dressed for her appearance. The award-winning actress wore a pink plaid suit. Her ensemble consisted of a 3/4 sleeve blazer jacket and matching flare-leg trousers. Hall complimented her outfit with a flowy black blouse. Hall went with soft...
