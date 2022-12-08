Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
KPD responds to early morning car vs. structure crash
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Officers responded to the 2500 block of Kennewick Avenue early in the morning of December 12 for a vehicle vs. structure crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but according to the KPD, icy roads and freezing fog likely contributed to the crash.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Snake River Bridge reopen after 13 car crash east of Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:14. The Washington State Patrol reports that 13 cars were involved in the crash on the Snake River Bridge around 6 a.m. on December 13. Only minor injuries were reported. According to the WSP, US 12 eastbound should reopen around 9 a.m. 6:10 a.m. A 13...
nbcrightnow.com
Car vs. structure crash
KPD Officers responded to a truck vs. structure crash on Kennewick Avenue. Drivers should remember to slow down due to slick, foggy and freezing conditions.
nbcrightnow.com
SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
nbcrightnow.com
Motion for resentencing denied in case of convicted teacher killer
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Robert Suarez was sixteen when he was convicted of killing Kiona-Benton teacher and coach Bob Mars in 2005. Based on a new state law that the courts should consider a defendant's young age in sentencing decisions Suarez recently filed a motion for resentencing. A hearing on the...
nbcrightnow.com
Les Schwab work truck stolen in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police responded to reports of a stolen Les Schwab work truck on Tuesday, December 13. The work truck has a navy blue cab and a white roof. Police believe the BMW seen in surveillance photos is also connected to the theft, possibly being driven by an accomplice of whoever stole the truck.
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crash, fire closes I-82 east
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 5:32 p.m. One lane is now open on I-82. Use extreme caution if driving in the area, as first responders are still on scene. DECEMBER 12, 2022 3:14 p.m. Traffic is reportedly bumper-to-bumper around the Washington and Oregon border. The crash involved a semi truck and...
nbcrightnow.com
New cafe in Kennewick offers recovering adults a sober social space
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new social forum for adults in recovery is opening in the Tri-Cities; The Grind Recovery Cafe offers a sober social space for people working to get clean. The cafe hopes to fulfill recovering individuals’ need for social interaction with like-minded people, creating an easy path to a rebuilt social network, while also easily connecting them to other resources.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update December 13: Inflation slows, United to buy Boeing dreamliners, West Richland therapy dog and more
Inflation slowed slightly in November. United plans to buy 100 Boeing Dreamliners. The West Richland Police welcomed their new therapy dog and Fill the Bus with Coats for Kids is December 14.
nbcrightnow.com
Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services beginning December 16 following staffing issues and supply and labor costs, according to a press release from Astria. Staff and current patients were notified late November that hospitals and clinics would stop offering invasive and interventional cardiology services.
nbcrightnow.com
Sunday Dec. 11 Weather Forecast
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR WALLOWA AND UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 10 A.M. MONDAY. 4-10" of snow expected above 3,000' with less than 3" below 3,000' by Mon. afternoon. Winter Weather Advisory for Morrow county through Heppner that expires tonight at 10 p.m. Travel will be difficult in NEOR with I-84 possibly...
nbcrightnow.com
WWCC to resume CDL program
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) plans to resume instruction for truck and commercial drivers seeking commercial driver's licenses (CDL). Demand for CDL drivers has increased since the pandemic and drivers are crucial for the transportation, manufacturing and agriculture industries. WWCC has received a 3 year $623,000 grant...
Comments / 0