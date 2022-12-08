Read full article on original website
Related
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
Pistons battle for worst team in NBA vs. Hornets: Odds and predictions
Things can’t get much worse for the Detroit Pistons right now. They currently hold the NBA’s worst record, but even more painful is the fact that they lost Cade Cunningham for the season, which means it’s a lost season for the team since he’s the franchise player they are building around.
Pistons DraftKings Michigan Promo: Bet $5, Win $150 if We Beat the Hornets Tonight
The Pistons have done a lot of losing in this young NBA season, but they face a beatable opponent in the Charlotte Hornets tonight. That’s excellent news for Pistons’ bettors thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s fantastic Michigan promo: Bet $5, Win $150 if we beat Charlotte! Here’s how it works and what to do:
Detroit Pistons: Some giants joining the NBA next season
The Detroit Pistons are currently sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and if they end up there they will have a 14 percent chance at the number one pick. Whichever team is lucky enough to get that pick will add forward Victor Wembanyama to their roster, as he looks like a generational talent, a combination between Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert. Players at his height with those skills aren’t just hard to come by, they really haven’t existed up until this point.
Eagles news: K’Von Wallace has Gannon’s support, Anthony Harris’ role
The Tuesday that follows a Philadelphia Eagles regular season game is always a busy one at the NovaCare Complex. Coordinators meet with members of the media. We begin to hear early-week theories about who’s hurt, what’s wrong with them, and when they may be back in the lineup.
How the NFC Playoff Picture changed for Packers without them even playing
The Green Bay Packers were off for Week 14, but most of their NFC Wild Card opponents played. Here’s how things shook out. A week off could do the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers some good. Despite a come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears two Thursdays ago, Rodgers...
FanSided
300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0