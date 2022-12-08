This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Fredricka Bremer, the Swedish novelist touring America in 1849, knew that Americans talked big and thought big, but she was hardly prepared for Chicago's garden. Her first encounter with Chicago had not been a good one. She found the Queen of the Lake to be ugly and full of greedy shopkeepers out to make money. Before she left, however, several of her new acquaintances pointed out that Chicago also called itself "The City in the Garden." When she accepted their invitation to spend a day in the garden, they drove her eighteen miles west of the city. "There it is," they said, pointing out across the Great American Prairie stretching across Illinois and Iowa for some six hundred miles.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO