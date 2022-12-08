LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As a cold front approaches our winds will pick up! Our weather will remain fairly quiet throughout the week and we will stay dry. Today will be breezy with west winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up tp 35 mph. Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Tonight will be clear with low temperatures around 30. West winds will continue around 10 to 15 mph and gusts may get up to 25 mph.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO