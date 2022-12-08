Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Texas Tech releases statement remembering Mike Leach
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech Head Coach Mike Leach died Monday night after suffering a massive heart attack at his home Sunday. The current Mississippi State head coach was in critical condition and moved into hospice care unresponsive. Mississippi State announced Leach’s death Tuesday morning. In a statement, Leach’s family said he was able to donate organs as a final act of charity.
fox34.com
Lubbock community mourns loss of legendary coach Mike Leach
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech Head Coach Mike Leach died Monday night after suffering a massive heart attack at his home Sunday. The current Mississippi State head coach was in critical condition and moved into hospice care unresponsive. Mississippi State announced Leach’s death Tuesday morning. In a statement, Leach’s family said he was able to donate organs as a final act of charity.
fox34.com
Dunlap to return in 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech senior defensive back Malik Dunlap announced on Monday he will return for a super senior season as afforded by the NCAA for the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He will be a sixth-year player in 2023. With his announcement, Texas Tech now has five starters...
fox34.com
Be a winner and become a donor, like Mike
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier we told you that former Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach donated his organs after a fatal heart attack on Sunday. That was not just a decision by the family. Mike Leach made it known long ago that he was a big supporter of organ donation.
fox34.com
Carpet Tech’s annual BOGO toy drive benefits Buckner Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - When we think about the approaching holidays, visions of family gatherings, festive meals, trimmed trees, and wrapped gifts come to mind. But we all know this Christmas vision is not the same for everyone in our community. That’s why we have so many local individuals, businesses, and nonprofits working together to make the season special for everyone, especially the children.
fox34.com
Lubbock City Council announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Lubbock City Council announced the retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza, while recognizing her more than 26 years of service to the City. “The City Council and I are very appreciative of the loyalty, leadership, and vision Becky has...
fox34.com
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater. 27-year-old Luna Reyes was northbound on US-84 on a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a semi truck traveling eastbound in the righthand lane, according to DPS.
fox34.com
Downed power lines shut down intersection at 130th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have shut down the intersection at University and 130th Street while LP&L works to clear downed powerlines after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. LPD received the call to assist with closing off the intersection at 3:07 p.m. According to LPD, no injuries...
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at North MLK and Municipal Dr. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under...
fox34.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street. LPD received the call at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe. LPD could not confirm if the pedestrian...
fox34.com
Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was killed in a crash overnight in North Lubbock Tuesday. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd. 31-year-old April Melendez was found with serious injuries. Melendez was taken to UMC where she later...
fox34.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was transported to UMC with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on 42nd Street and Avenue U. LPD received the call at 6:16 p.m. No further information regarding the condition of the pedestrian is known at this time. LPD confirmed that no...
fox34.com
Breezy today ahead of cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As a cold front approaches our winds will pick up! Our weather will remain fairly quiet throughout the week and we will stay dry. Today will be breezy with west winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up tp 35 mph. Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Tonight will be clear with low temperatures around 30. West winds will continue around 10 to 15 mph and gusts may get up to 25 mph.
fox34.com
Online operation results in numerous arrests of individuals targeting minors
AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On December 8 and 9, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents led an operation targeting child sexual predators in the Amarillo area. The operation resulted in multiple arrests for online solicitation of a minor. DPS Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) Police Department, and United States Marshals Service.
fox34.com
Colder temperatures for the rest of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Old man winter has arrived and is here to stay with well below average temperatures for at least the next 7 days. A cold and clear night, temperatures will dip into the 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be slightly calmer, but still breezy from the west around 10-15 mph.
fox34.com
Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to structure fire on 34th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is responding to a structure fire in an abandoned building at 1515 34th Street. Crews were dispatched at 10:18 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:22 p.m. Initially, firefighters could not find the source of the heavy smoke emitting from the building. Officers with...
fox34.com
Veteran toxic exposure screenings: PACT ACT rolls out across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -VA clinics across the South Plains are offering a new screening for veterans who may have been exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. These screenings are part of the PACT ACT, a law that focuses on providing more care for former service members who worked around burn pits.
fox34.com
Fog, wind, warmth, severe storms all in the forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some changes headed our way as we begin the workweek thanks to our next cold front moving through. Our biggest concern overnight is dense fog beginning to develop across the South Plains. A dense fog advisory is in place currently until 9 a.m. Monday morning. Reduced...
fox34.com
Vehicle crashes into restaurant on 50th Street, suspect caught
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD were at the Lite Bite Mediterranean restaurant at 3624 50th Street after a motorist driving a silver passenger car crashed into the building. LPD received the call around 3:10 p.m. According to responders, the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran...
fox34.com
Family seeks justice for 4-year-old who was killed in 2021 drive-by shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - December 17 marks one year since the death of four-year-old Cornelius Carrington in a drive-by shooting, and Lubbock Police say they are no closer to solving the case. Lt. Marc Wall says, “I truly believe that there is somebody within our community that is going to...
Comments / 0