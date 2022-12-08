Priyanka Chopra Jonas is opening up about finally earning as much as her male costar in Hollywood. The Indian and South Asian actor is starring in Prime Video’s Citadel where she shares the leading role with Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. “I’ve never had pay parity in Bollywood. I’ve done 60-something movies, I think, but I’ve never got paid the same amount as my male co-actor. I would get paid about 10% of my male co-actor,” she revealed in an interview with BBC. Chopra Jonas added, “Well, the first time it’s happened to me, it has happened in Hollywood. So I...

6 DAYS AGO