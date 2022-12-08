Read full article on original website
BBC
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Bollywood: 'I’d earn 10% of my male co-actor’s salary'
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas tells BBC 100 Women that she received equal pay to her male co-actor for the first time in her 22-year career for her role in a forthcoming US spy series, Citadel. She is a hugely successful star in India and has acted in more than 60...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says She Has Finally Achieved “Pay Parity” To Male Costar With ‘Citadel’
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is opening up about finally earning as much as her male costar in Hollywood. The Indian and South Asian actor is starring in Prime Video’s Citadel where she shares the leading role with Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. “I’ve never had pay parity in Bollywood. I’ve done 60-something movies, I think, but I’ve never got paid the same amount as my male co-actor. I would get paid about 10% of my male co-actor,” she revealed in an interview with BBC. Chopra Jonas added, “Well, the first time it’s happened to me, it has happened in Hollywood. So I...
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Stars Who Turned Down Major Movie and TV Roles: Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow and More
Gwyneth Paltrow in 'Titanic'? Tom Hanks in 'Jerry Maguire'? Find out which stars almost played some of the most iconic roles in film and TV!
Shania Twain replaces Brad Pitt lyrics with a new heartthrob: ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’
Shania Twain is changing things up! The legendary singer accepted the Music Icon award at the People’s Choice Awards, and made a special performance of her hit songs ‘Any Man of Mine,’ ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much,’ and ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman.’ She also took time...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
Close-Up: How ‘Bones And All’ Star Taylor Russell Got That Meaty Role In Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Romance
“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” says Taylor Russell. “So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.” She laughs. “Yeah, I’ve dipped my toe in a few different sectors.” Surprisingly, the job that probably proved useful in later life was a short stint in a butcher’s shop: handling all that raw meat must have come in handy when Luca Guadagnino came calling with the female lead for his stylish new horror project, an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s acclaimed 2016 YA novel Bones and...
Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet 'filming sequel to The Holiday'
Looking for yet another corny rom-com in your life? Well, have I got great news for you. One of the best Christmas films of all time, The Holiday, reportedly has a sequel in the works, 17 years after the original hit the big screen. Even better, all four leads Cameron...
Taylor Swift to Direct Feature Film for Searchlight Pictures Based on Her Own Original Script
Taylor Swift is set to direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures based on a script she wrote herself. Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.” The title and other details have not yet been confirmed.
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
digitalspy.com
Knives Out star Toni Collette announces divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage
Knives Out actress Toni Collette has announced her divorce from her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi. The Hereditary star and the musician confirmed the decision in a joint statement on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of a floral display forming the words "Peace & Love". "After a substantial...
WALA-TV FOX10
Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film
(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”...
Jonah Hill Attempts To Marry Eddie Murphy & Nia Long’s Daughter In The ‘You People’ Trailer
Netflix recently rolled out its biggest theatrical release of the year, Knives Out: Glass Onion, in theaters before bringing it back to the streaming service. Looking ahead to the new year, the streaming giant is not looking to slow down. This morning, Netflix released the first trailer for its star-studded picture, You People.
Brendan Fraser Feels ‘Affirmed’ By His Return to Hollywood—Why It’s Been So Long Since He Was in the Spotlight
He was one of the hottest stars in the early to late 90s but disappeared from the spotlight in 2008. Now that he’s making a triumphant return to the screen, you might be wondering what happened to Brendan Fraser. Most millennials will have seen a movie starring Brendan Fraser. He got his big break in 1992 with the movie School Ties opposite Matt Damon and Chris O’Donnell. Then, The Mummy franchise, beginning in 1999, would make him a bona fide action star. But in the mid-aughts, Fraser mysteriously disappeared. Some two decades later, he returned to Hollywood in Darren Aronofsky’s latest...
SFGate
‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ Review: Coping With Brain Trauma Drives So-so Domestic Drama
There is something inherently fascinating in the drama of a personality receding into a degenerative neurological condition, as demonstrated by such successful films of recent years as “The Father,” “Still Alice” and “Away From Her.” A first directorial feature for actor Celyn Jones and cinematographer Tom Stern, “The Almond and the Seahorse” promises a similarly compelling tale. Rebel Wilson and Charlotte Gainsbourg play disparate women both coping with domestic partners suffering escalating consequences from traumatic brain injuries (or TBI).
SFGate
‘This Is What I Remember’ Sales Rights Picked up By Thailand’s Diversion
Mai Meksawan’s Thailand-based production, sales and distribution company Diversion has picked up international sales rights to “This Is What I Remember,” a film by Kyrgyz director Aktan Arym Kubat. “This Is What I Remember” tells the story of an amnesiac old man, played by the director himself,...
SFGate
Will Sharpe Breaks Down ‘The White Lotus’ Finale: What Happened Between Ethan and Daphne?
Ethan’s calm exterior finally bubbled over in the Season 2 finale of “The White Lotus.” After a tense brunch, the tech entrepreneur, played by Will Sharpe, confronts wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza), questioning whether she had sex with Cameron (Theo James). More from Variety. 'The White Lotus': Mike...
SFGate
Box Office: Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ Scores Biggest Arthouse Opening of the Year
A24’s “The Whale” scored at the box office in limited release, landing the biggest opening weekend of the year for an arthouse movie. The film, starring Brendan Fraser as an obese recluse who attempts to reconnect with his daughter, grossed $360,000 from just six theaters — translating to $60,000 per screen. Those ticket sales stand as the highest per-theater average of 2022, as well as the second-largest for a limited release since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other top-screen averages of the year belong to A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once ($50,000) and Searchlight’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” ($46,000).
SFGate
Banijay Taps Christian Wikander as Global Head of Scripted
Banijay has poached HBO Max Nordic executive Christian Wikander to be its new global head of scripted. Joining the group on May 1, Wikander will be in charge of spearheading strategic IP creation, driving collaboration across the business’ portfolio of over 50 drama labels, exploiting format potential, and identifying lucrative third-party acquisition opportunities. He will report to Marco Bassetti, Banijay CEO.
