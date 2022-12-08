ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots

There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported. Murray was carted off the field after the third snap of the game. He went down with a non-contact leg injury while attempting to get a first down by scrambling. He was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Updated WR Depth Chart After T.Y. Hilton's Free-Agent Contract

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing a veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. It's just not the one you think. After weeks of speculation that Odell Beckham Jr. would end up with the NFC East team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Monday that Dallas is signing former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton.
Bleacher Report

Falcons' Marcus Mariota Likely to Be Put on IR with Knee Injury; Ridder to Start

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will likely be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday. The Falcons were already set to replace Mariota with rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota signed a two-year, $18.75 million deal with the Falcons during the offseason following a...
Bleacher Report

Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis Land in Top 6

Based on the current order for the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Todd McShay is projecting three of the first six picks will be quarterbacks. In his latest mock draft released Tuesday, McShay has Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. He projects the Detroit Lions will use the No. 4 pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, with Kentucky's Will Levis going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 6.
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL Injury

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL during Monday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday. Murray was carted off with a non-contact injury during Arizona's Week 14 game against...
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 15?

There's just one month left in the 2022 regular season, but while many division races are heating up, very little is settled. So far just one playoff spot has been locked up—the Philadelphia Eagles are in the postseason as at least a wild card after drubbing the Giants in New York.
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 15: Standings and Matchups to Watch

Get ready for a four-week sprint. The byes are officially in the rearview mirror, the contenders have started to separate themselves, and there are only four games remaining for teams to make one final postseason push. With that in mind, here is a look at the updated NFL standings and...
Bleacher Report

'Tough as Nails' Mike White Applauded for Playing Through Injuries in Loss to Bills

The New York Jets couldn't pull off a second upset against the Buffalo Bills, but quarterback Mike White still impressed with his toughness. White tallied 268 passing yards in a 20-12 loss, failing in his final drive attempt that could have tied the game. The 27-year-old was also forced to leave multiple times because of injury after taking hard hits, but he somehow kept coming back into the game.
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Chiefs After Suffering Concussion

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception prior to exiting. He also had 57...
