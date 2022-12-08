ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unknown Stories of WNY: The houses of Hull

LANCASTER, N.Y. — We say it all the time, history is all around us, and that certainly is the case with a pair of homes in Lancaster. Sitting across Genesee Street from each other, they predate just about all of Western New York. They also have a mutual history that includes a family that fought in the American Revolution and is said to have been involved in the Underground Railroad.
Buffalo dedicates tree lighting to lives lost on 5/14

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year the city of Buffalo's tree lighting ceremony was dedicated to the lives lost during the mass shooting on May 14. City leaders came together in Niagara Square in front of City Hall on the eve of the seven month anniversary of the tragedy to display a series of lights. Each column of City Hall was lit in a color chosen by family members of each of the ten people who died on that day. Their families picked a color that best represented their loved one.
188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State

15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
Lawmakers indicate no review for new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills new stadium is now set to win approval from the Erie County Legislature without completing a full environmental review that’s been required of similar projects around the state. Legislators on Thursday signaled that they would issue a “negative declaration” next week under...
Gas prices drop once again in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Supported by a drop in the global price of crude oil, gas prices in the United States are falling once again. In Western New York, prices are down anywhere from five to twelve cents per gallon. According to AAA Western and Central New York, prices in...
