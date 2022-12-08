Read full article on original website
Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announces Section 8 waiting list is complete
The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announced Tuesday that the lottery for positions on its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waiting list is complete.
Buffalo Common Council Receives Report From Mayor on Record Breaking Snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A report about the record breaking lake effect snowstorm that hit Buffalo and Western New York on November 18, and the city's response to it, was sent to members of the Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday just prior to the start of their regular meeting. The...
More Electric Vehicle charging stations are coming to Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a dozen new electric vehicle fast charges will be installed between the Hudson Valley and Lake Erie. The high-speed charging sites include Jamestown, Salamanca and Bath. But soon electric vehicle fast charges will also be installed in Olean, Friendship, Castle Creek and Hancock.
Unknown Stories of WNY: The houses of Hull
LANCASTER, N.Y. — We say it all the time, history is all around us, and that certainly is the case with a pair of homes in Lancaster. Sitting across Genesee Street from each other, they predate just about all of Western New York. They also have a mutual history that includes a family that fought in the American Revolution and is said to have been involved in the Underground Railroad.
Buffalo dedicates tree lighting to lives lost on 5/14
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year the city of Buffalo's tree lighting ceremony was dedicated to the lives lost during the mass shooting on May 14. City leaders came together in Niagara Square in front of City Hall on the eve of the seven month anniversary of the tragedy to display a series of lights. Each column of City Hall was lit in a color chosen by family members of each of the ten people who died on that day. Their families picked a color that best represented their loved one.
Buffalo using eminent domain against South Park Avenue property owners
According to the city, the properties located at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue face longstanding code violations and it has been pushing the owners to repair the properties for more than a decade.
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
Former Roswell Park nurse sentenced for tampering with medications
A former Roswell Park nurse has been sentenced for tampering with medications intended for patients.
Canna House focuses on cannabis education and using it in safe spaces
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's called Canna House. It is a lifestyle brand and club and resource center. Founder Reggie Keith said they help, "educate and allow people to use (cannabis) in safe spaces." The club events are held at various places. "We're actually an activity based event club, that...
188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State
15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County on Sunday night and Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As winter weather creeps back into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and Monday. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night:. Holy Cross 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, open 6 p.m. to...
Lawmakers indicate no review for new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills new stadium is now set to win approval from the Erie County Legislature without completing a full environmental review that’s been required of similar projects around the state. Legislators on Thursday signaled that they would issue a “negative declaration” next week under...
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
Water Buffalo Club holds open house event for Bills Mafia
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Water Buffalo Club offered an open house event Saturday for Bills Mafia who wanted to learn more about their organization, as well as those iconic furry hats. "These three right here are making all of them. Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Burma are where they're from,...
Efforts to empower minority and women-owned business owners amid a changing landscape
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With such a large focus on improving infrastructure and several big construction projects expected in Western New York over the coming years, the Northland Workforce Training Center and local lawmakers are trying to empower minority and women-owned businesses to get involved. On Saturday, a workshop was...
Buffalo man pleads guilty after fraudulently obtaining prescription drug
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and deceit related to controlled substances.
Covanta's purchase of 3 WNY companies could supercharge expansion plan
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The seller of three related environmental service companies in Niagara Falls said the deal will supercharge his plans for the sustainable fuel product he's been developing for years. Covanta, an industrial waste management company with facilities across the country, purchased SGS Recovery, Buffalo Fuel Corp....
Gas prices drop once again in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Supported by a drop in the global price of crude oil, gas prices in the United States are falling once again. In Western New York, prices are down anywhere from five to twelve cents per gallon. According to AAA Western and Central New York, prices in...
Non-affiliated voters pass Republicans for New York state’s second largest voting group
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The red wave that GOP leaders said would take over New York State last month is now receding to low tide — with new numbers from the New York State Board of Elections revealing that non-affiliated registered voters have now overtaken republicans for the states second largest voting block/
Teen shot multiple times in vehicle on Thomas Street
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
