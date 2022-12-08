BUFFALO, NY – Two women were arrested and charged for a stabbing inside a Buffalo school Thursday afternoon. According to police, Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique C. Gray, 35, a co-defendant and sister, were arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Jenelle Faso yesterday. In addition, she is charged with assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child. Court documents alleged the defendants assaulted another adult female in the lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence in the City of Buffalo on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:40 p.m. During the attack, the victim The post Sisters charged for stabbing, assault at Buffalo school appeared first on Shore News Network.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO