Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
N.Y. man sentenced for fatally stabbing teen more than 4 decades ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man was recently sentenced to 25 years to life in prison more than four decades after fatally stabbing a 19-year-old woman inside her home. According to a news release from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, on the morning of Feb. 8, 1978, John...
Sisters charged for stabbing, assault at Buffalo school
BUFFALO, NY – Two women were arrested and charged for a stabbing inside a Buffalo school Thursday afternoon. According to police, Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique C. Gray, 35, a co-defendant and sister, were arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Jenelle Faso yesterday. In addition, she is charged with assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child. Court documents alleged the defendants assaulted another adult female in the lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence in the City of Buffalo on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:40 p.m. During the attack, the victim The post Sisters charged for stabbing, assault at Buffalo school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trial date for woman accused of running over Trooper pushed to February
In a lawsuit, it was alleged that the Trooper was "catastrophically injured" as a result of "negligence, recklessness and carelessness" of the city and the police department.
Two sisters arraigned for stabbing woman inside Buffalo school
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo women were arraigned following a stabbing that occurred in the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Diamond Gray, 34, was arraigned Sunday morning on one count of assaults in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a […]
Teen shot multiple times in vehicle on Thomas Street
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times. Buffalo Police were called on reports of a shooting just before midnight Monday night. The shooting happened on the first block of Thomas Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found the 17-year-old male...
Buffalo man pleads guilty after fraudulently obtaining prescription drug
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and deceit related to controlled substances.
Lawsuit claims BPD officers punched dirt bike driver
A lawsuit, filed Monday in State Supreme Court claims last September, Randy Easley of Buffalo as riding a dirt bike he was fixing for his girlfriend’s daughter when he was chased by Buffalo Police.
Trial of Buffalo woman accused of running over a trooper delayed
The trial of a Buffalo woman accused of running over New York State trooper during a summer 2020 protest was delayed again in Erie County Court.
Teen charged in McKinley brawl to appear in court next week
Currently, the teen defendant is being held at the Erie County Youth Services Center.
Orchard Park police say driver accused of DWI reportedly tried to leave crash scene
Police had responded to Southwestern Boulevard after receiving a report about a crash where a driver was allegedly trying to leave the scene.
Florida woman arrested in connection to Jamestown traffic stop that found fentanyl
Elina Martinez, 64, of Miami was charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute, and distribute, 400 grams or more fentanyl.
Trial of woman charged with hitting trooper with car during racial justice protests delayed again
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The trial of a woman charged with hitting a New York State Trooper with her car during racial justice protests over two years ago has been delayed again. Jury selection was set to start the morning of December 12th, but was rescheduled to February 2023 after the judge learned the defendant Deyanna Davis had retained a new attorney after a falling out with her most recent legal team.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. Around 10:20 a.m. on […]
erienewsnow.com
Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
Woman shot to death in Niagara Falls
Police were called to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center around 4:30 a.m. EST on Saturday morning when a 35-year old woman was brought in with gunshot wounds. She ended up dying from her injuries. Read more here:
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
Woman shot, killed overnight in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A woman was shot and killed overnight in Niagara Falls. The shooting happened sometime before 4:30 a.m., when a 35-year-old woman arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated. She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and Niagara Falls Police responded as she received aid in the emergency room.
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash case to remain in adult court
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday morning, Julian Armstead, 16, the Buffalo teen charged for the death of four teenagers, was back in court. The judge ruled that Armstead's case will continue in adult court, despite the defense's argument that his case be moved to family court. Armstead faces four...
