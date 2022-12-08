ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Shore News Network

Sisters charged for stabbing, assault at Buffalo school

BUFFALO, NY – Two women were arrested and charged for a stabbing inside a Buffalo school Thursday afternoon. According to police, Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique C. Gray, 35, a co-defendant and sister, were arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Jenelle Faso yesterday. In addition, she is charged with assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child. Court documents alleged the defendants assaulted another adult female in the lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence in the City of Buffalo on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:40 p.m. During the attack, the victim The post Sisters charged for stabbing, assault at Buffalo school appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two sisters arraigned for stabbing woman inside Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo women were arraigned following a stabbing that occurred in the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Diamond Gray, 34, was arraigned Sunday morning on one count of assaults in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times. Buffalo Police were called on reports of a shooting just before midnight Monday night. The shooting happened on the first block of Thomas Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found the 17-year-old male...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Trial of woman charged with hitting trooper with car during racial justice protests delayed again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The trial of a woman charged with hitting a New York State Trooper with her car during racial justice protests over two years ago has been delayed again. Jury selection was set to start the morning of December 12th, but was rescheduled to February 2023 after the judge learned the defendant Deyanna Davis had retained a new attorney after a falling out with her most recent legal team.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. Around 10:20 a.m. on […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft

A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot, killed overnight in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A woman was shot and killed overnight in Niagara Falls. The shooting happened sometime before 4:30 a.m., when a 35-year-old woman arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated. She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and Niagara Falls Police responded as she received aid in the emergency room.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

