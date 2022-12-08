Read full article on original website
Julian Edelman Tweets After Kyler Murray Suffers Knee Injury
The Monday night matchup between the Cardinals and the Patriots kicked off with an injury scene that was tough to watch. Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury early in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. The superstar quarterback remained down on the turf for several minutes before he was carted off the field with a towel over his head. Murray managed to keep it together while he rode off before a sold-out crowd, but according to ESPN’s Lisa Salters, the fourth-year pro was “sobbing” upon entering the tunnel. An official injury diagnosis hadn’t been issued as of Tuesday morning, but all factors at play indicate Murray took on a serious ailment.
Mac Jones Reveals Reason For All Those F-Bombs In Patriots-Cardinals
Mac Jones wore his emotions on his sleeve Monday night while at times potentially prompting parents to cover their children’s ears. The Patriots cornerback was seen and heard shouting multiple expletives during the Patriots’ needed 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He also appeared to wave off offensive play-caller Matt Patricia at one point and, generally, was visibly frustrated for much of New England’s messy victory at State Farm Stadium.
Kyler Murray Update: Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals Devastated After QB’s Injury
The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a swift and devastating blow Monday night as quarterback Kyler Murray exited the Week 14 game against the New England Patriots just three plays into the contest. Murray’s non-contact knee injury is thought to be serious with reports speculating it could be a season-ending ACL...
Deebo Samuel Injury: Kyle Shanahan Offers Update On 49ers Star
The San Francisco 49ers were bit by the injury bug yet again Sunday as star receiver Deebo Samuel had to be carted off the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel, who suffered an ankle injury with five minutes left in the first half, did not return to the contest. Samuel’s injury came with the 49ers already leading by three possessions in what proved to be a 35-7 rout.
Mike White Injury: Latest Update On Jets QB After Bills Game
Sunday was a rough day at the office for Mike White and the Jets. On a cold and snowy afternoon in Buffalo, the Bills defense made White’s life miserable by consistently infiltrating the pocket. The AFC East leaders sacked White three times and violently hit him on several occasions, which forced the fifth-year pro to exit the Week 14 contest not once, but twice. White somehow gutted it out and was on the field for New York’s final drive, but his toughness wasn’t enough in Gang Green’s 20-12 loss.
Lakers Reportedly Offering First-Round Pick For Veteran Forward
The Lakers are trending in the right direction, and they apparently will try to keep moving upward by bolstering their roster. Los Angeles will be a team to keep an eye on ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Several potential Lakers moves were floated by The Athletic’s Shams Charania in a column published Monday, including a deal for a journeyman shooter.
Patriots Wideout Clearly Unhappy With DeVante Parker Injury Handling
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The handling of DeVante Parker’s head injury Monday night prompted a strong response from one of his fellow New England Patriots wide receivers. Parker appeared woozy after a contested first-quarter reception against the Arizona Cardinals, struggling to keep his balance as he reset for the next play. The Patriots tried to hurry to the line to prevent Arizona from challenging the catch, but Nelson Agholor, realizing his teammate was struggling, took a knee and frantically waved at the on-field officials, pleading for them to stop play and allow Parker to be examined.
Bill Belichick Sends Message To Kyler Murray After QB’s Injury
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Bill Belichick opened his postgame news conference Monday night with a message of support for injured opponent Kyler Murray. Murray, the Cardinals’ multitalented starting quarterback, suffered a non-contact knee injury on the third play of Arizona’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. The two-time Pro Bowler was carted to the locker room and later ruled out for the remainder of the game, with reports indicating he likely suffered a torn ACL.
Peyton Manning Was All Of Patriots Nation On Mind-Blowing Play
Not everything went as planned for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots during their Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. With just four seconds left in the half and on first-and-10, the Patriots pulled off a jaw-dropping blunder which made for a great reaction from Peyton Manning and Eli Manning during ESPN?s ?ManningCast.”
Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Tom Brady Apologist Skip Bayless
Tensions flared between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless during Monday morning’s episode of “Undisputed.”. Bayless, as he does at every turn, went to bat for Tom Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers were demolished by the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. But instead of keeping his arguments to the players on the field, Bayless looped Sharpe into the discussion and took ricochet shots at his co-host. Bayless pointed out Sharpe retired from the NFL at 35, a decade younger than Brady’s current age, and stressed the legendary quarterback is a better player than the former tight end was, even though neither note was relevant to the debate.
What Mac Jones Said About Matt Patricia After Patriots’ Win Over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Though the in-game F-bombs suggested otherwise, Mac Jones insisted after Monday night’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals that he is not unhappy with the current state of the Patriots’ offense. Asked after New England’s 27-13 win at State Farm Stadium whether he’s frustrated with...
‘Winner’ Mac Jones Receives Salute From Patriots Legend
At least one former Patriots great seems to believe New England currently has a legitimate franchise quarterback in place. After a successful rookie season, concern has followed Mac Jones over the course of the 2022 campaign. This reached a height when the anemic Patriots offense received a noticeable jolt from first-year signal-caller Bailey Zappe, and the unit didn’t initially make many strides upon Jones’ return from injury.
Update Provided On Kyler Murray’s Injury From Patriots-Cardinals
Early indications are Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s injury from Arizona’s matchup with the New England Patriots is as serious as it appeared. Shortly after Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact injury, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed the Cardinals are fearing their quarterback may have sustained a “serious knee injury.”
49ers Defender Had ‘Fangirl’ Moment With Tom Brady After Win
If you intercept Tom Brady, you’ve got to ask him to sign the football. At least that’s San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s opinion. The 49ers entered Sunday’s historic matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 3.5-point favorites, but no one expected them to completely dismantle Brady’s squad in the manner they did. Despite being led by rookie third-stringer Brock Purdy, and losing star wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the process, San Francisco looked every bit as dominant as it had in previous games this season — coming away with a 35-7 victory.
Patriots Elevate Much-Hyped Draft Pick For Cardinals Game
UPDATE (6:50 P.M. ET): Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone will not play Monday night against the Cardinals despite being elevated from the practice squad hours before kickoff. ORIGINAL STORY: GLENDALE, Ariz. — A much-ballyhooed member of the New England Patriots’ 2021 draft class is set to make his NFL debut Monday...
Bills Wide Receiver Gives Curious Flex For ‘Loser’ Cole Beasley
Cole Beasley returned to the Bills on Tuesday, and the formerly retired wide receiver was welcomed back to Buffalo with a bizarre compliment. The 33-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL after a two-game run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the veteran receiver signed onto the Bills practice squad and likely will be activated for Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
Josh Allen Has Awkward Exchange With Reporter After Bills’ Win
Josh Allen didn’t take the bait after the Bills labored to a Week 14 win Sunday afternoon. Buffalo managed to earn a season series split with the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium, but it wasn’t thanks to an electrifying performance from Allen and company. The Bills quarterback was sacked three times and only threw for 147 yards, and Buffalo as a team was limited to 232 yards of total offense.
How Patriots Have Radically Altered Offensive Approach Of Late
Vance Joseph’s headline-grabbing assessment of the New England Patriots’ offense was viewed as a dig at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the “very conservative” approach he described was exactly what Patricia and the Patriots employed in Monday night’s 27-13 win over Joseph’s Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
So Long, Odell Beckham Jr.? Cowboys Sign Different Veteran Wideout
The Dallas Cowboys have added to their wide receiver depth chart, but the addition is not the same veteran that many might have believed. T.Y. Hilton on Monday signed with the 10-3 Cowboys, according to the team. Dallas, of note, hosted fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on a visit less...
Baker Mayfield’s Extended Tryout With Rams To Continue Vs. Packers
Baker Mayfield injected life into a wholly disappointing season for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, and it appears they’ll do the same for his career in Week 15. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that John Wolford will not play against the Green Bay Packers due to a neck injury that held him to just one series against the Las Vegas Raiders, putting Mayfield in line to make his first start with Los Angeles.
