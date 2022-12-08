Chicago Adventure Named Among World's 'Best Travel Experiences' For 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Have you started your 2023 bucket-list yet? If you are searching for the most exciting adventures to fill your calendar next year, look no further than the "world's best travel experiences for 2023."

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover , one of the world's best travel experiences of 2023 is the Chicago Architecture River Cruise. This adventure is all about appreciating history and infrastructure while learning about each section of the city.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the can't miss attraction :

"Chicago is a mecca of magnificent architecture with everything from historic homes and ornate churches to soaring skyscrapers. One of the best ways to take in the spectacular city skyline is on a river cruise. Enjoy commentary from the onboard guide while cruising three branches of the Chicago River. You’ll see over 40 notable buildings, many of which were designed by famous architects like Mies van der Rohe, Helmut Jahn, and Skidmore, Owings and Merrill. Highlights include the Wrigley and John Hancock buildings, the Navy Pier, the East Bank Club, the old Post Office building and Willis Tower (formerly known as Sears Tower)."

For more of the best bucket-list travel items of 2023 visit tripstodiscover.com .