Law Enforcement Memorial in Rochester Gets Huge Donation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Law Enforcement Memorial being built in Rochester has just received a large donation. Members of the Dodge County Peace Officers Association presented a $7,000 check for the memorial to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson Monday afternoon. The money was raised through a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament, which is a yearly event to honor Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther, who lost his life in the line of duty in September of 2013.
11-Year-Old Hurt in Southeast Minnesota Crash
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash in Rice County sent an 11-year-old boy to a hospital Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Joelle Lubke of Webster, MN, and a Ford Escape, operated by a 17-year-old girl, crashed on Hwy. 19 at the intersection of 70th St. West. The crash occurred in the northwest outskirts of Lonsdale at 3:18 p.m.
Storm-Related Injury Crash Occurred Just West of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Marys Hospital this morning with injuries suffered in a weather-related crash near Rochester. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Sabreena Michel of Luverne was a passenger in an SUV that was involved in a three-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 14 around 8:35 AM. The State Patrol report on the incident indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice when the SUV, a van, and a pickup truck made contact about halfway between Rochester and Byron.
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
Morning Snow Storm Closes Schools, Snarls Traffic in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snow storm brought measurable snowfall and snarled traffic on roads in the Rochester area Friday morning. Preliminary snow measurements from the National Weather Service indicate Rochester saw anywhere from 3.5 to 4 inches of snow as of 8:10 Friday morning. The highest reported snowfall totals in Olmsted County so far is 4.3 inches in Predmore.
New Extreme Snow Tubing Now Open 25 Minutes from Rochester
I'm super excited that this is now an option in southeast Minnesota! As far as I know, something like this hasn't been offered in our area, at least in the past few years. Now, just 25 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota, we can experience EXTREME snow tubing. Extreme Snow Tubing Near...
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Olmsted County Commissioner Receives Statewide Honor
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A member of the Olmsted County Board was recently presented with a statewide honor. Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden was named the winner of the President's Award from the Association of Minnesota Counties. The award honors exemplary leadership in public service. Kiscaden, who was elected to the...
Fast Food Restaurant In SE Rochester Closed Until Further Notice
Many Rochester residents are speculating on social medial about why a popular chain restaurant would suddenly close. A lot are assuming it is a staffing issue which wouldn't be surprising because a lot of companies are struggling to fill positions these days. The message posted on the restaurant's marquee and...
Mayo Clinic and U of M Announce Nursing Collaboration
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing are expanding their long-standing partnership. The two organizations today announced they have formed a collaboration to "further advance nursing." A news release says the formal arrangement will utilize their academic-practice partnership "to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge for the improvement of nursing practice, education, and health outcomes.”
