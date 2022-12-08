Mansfield seeking $1 million from HUD to help reduce homelessness

Mansfield could be getting $1 million in federal funds to help reduce homelessness in the city.

Mansfield City Council held a public hearing at Tuesday's session with consultants Doug and Cindy Harsany of Harsany & Associates, who appeared by Zoom video conferencing.

Council will vote to authorize Mayor Tim Theaker to submit an amended annual action plan for proposed uses for the city's HOME Investment Partnership Program Funds.

The city could receive a $1 million allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a one-time deal out of the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adrian Ackerman, the city's community and housing director, coordinated Tuesday's public hearing.

"We are still within the public comment period, so we want to assure all comments have an opportunity to be addressed prior to approval," she said. "That period will end on Dec. 16. Council vote is scheduled on Dec. 20."

The public participation part of the process started in August.

Housing in Mansfield: Many homes in need of repair, rental costs high

During Tuesday's public hearing, the consultants put a spotlight on the homelessness issue.

"Housing affordability is the biggest housing problem," Doug Harsany said.

Another issue is the need for improvements to the housing stock. Harsany said of the houses in Mansfield, 18.2% are vacant, and 54.8% of them were built before 1960.

In the city, 30% of people spend more than 50% of their income on housing. That can leave little money for food and medication.

There are a number of other steps in the process before the city will receive the $1 million. The next step is to submit a plan for council approval.

Eventually, the allocation plan will be submitted to HUD.

"We would lose the money if we don't do it," Theaker said.

Ackerman added, "The requirements to even submit a plan to HUD were extensive, and still only about 20% of 651 agencies who were awarded this funding have approved plans and are ready to implement them."

Once the city's plan is approved through HUD, it will begin accepting applications to meet the allocation requirements, which could take another three or four months, Ackerman said.

She said overcoming homelessness requires a long-term solution, not an immediate fix.

"While this funding is just a drop of what is needed to solve the homeless problem, we are hopeful assisting with permanent supportive housing will provide the qualifying populations with housing and tools needed to succeed," she said.

Council closer to voting on temporary budget

Council also gave a second reading of the temporary budget at Tuesday's meeting.

"In my research, I am comfortable with it," said Councilman Alomar Davenport, who chairs the finance committee.

Councilwoman Stephanie Zader raised an issue.

"I definitely think we need to have a place-marker with the union negotiations," she said. "I think we need to account for that because it is a large, looming expense that we are not talking about."

The city is negotiating with the unions for the fire department and AFSCME employees.

Theaker disagreed with Zader.

"I think that it just opens the door," the mayor said. "We have no idea what the end result is."

Finance Director Linn Stewart pointed out there is $1.2 million in unappropriated funds in the temporary budget.

Council members also amended portions of the codified ordinance to change meeting dates that conflict with elections.

Davenport took the opportunity to point out that city council and Mansfield City Schools Board of Education meet on the same night, the third Tuesday of the month.

Council also meets on the first Tuesday of the month.

Davenport wants council, school board to meet on separate nights

Davenport said one of the bodies should consider moving its meeting night to allow members to attend both meetings if they choose.

Zader pointed out it would be easier for school board to change since it meets once a month.

In other business, council:

Accepted a donation for First Alert smoke and carbon monoxide alarms from the Area Agency on Aging for use by the Mansfield Fire Department in its fire prevention bureau smoke detector program.

Reappointed Councilwoman Cheryl Meier to the Richland County Regional Planning Commission.

Appointed Zader and Councilman Aurelio Diaz to the Metropolitan Planning Organization's coordinating committee of the regional planning commission.

