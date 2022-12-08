Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Tuscaloosa Police Seize Almost $100,000 Cash From Drug Trafficking Suspects
Police in Tuscaloosa seized guns, drugs, cars and nearly $100,000 cash from a pair of suspected traffickers late last month, according to court documents obtained by the Thread. According to a Fruits of Crime Forfeiture complaint filed Tuesday and charging documents generated after the men were arrested, the United States...
Suspect sought in robbery at west Birmingham business
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham business. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at EZ Comm at 2254 Bessemer Road. Birmingham police officers learned the suspect asked to see merchandise and then tried to walk out of...
wbrc.com
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people they want to question in a felony shoplifting case they’re investigating. Police say the incident happened on December 3 at a business in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway. They say more than $4,000 in merchandise...
wbrc.com
Correctional officers in Walker County now equipped with Narcan
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has equipped every correctional officer in the Walker County Jail with Naloxone (Narcan) and a holster to fit each duty belt. Sheriff Nick Smith obtained the drug Naloxone so that each officer is prepared to act in the event...
Do You Recognize This Tuscaloosa Thief Caught In The Act ?
Not only thieves at Christmas time, but brazen thieves in broad daylight!. This is happening more and more in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. It was just last week that police were asking for help to locate thieves in Walker Co. that wore creepy masks during their crime. These thefts are...
wbrc.com
Man pleads guilty in Homewood crash that killed mother of 2
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter for the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Lakeshore last year. Jordan Marktice Ricks was originally charged with reckless murder but charges have since been amended. 42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring was...
alreporter.com
60-year-old incarcerated man dies at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Another incarcerated individual has died at Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Guy Jeffery Baker, a 60-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a dorm inside the prison early on Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead 13 minutes later.
Threat Draws Massive Police Presence to Hillcrest High School Tuesday
A huge number of law enforcement officers are at Tuscaloosa County's Hillcrest High School Tuesday morning responding to a possible threat on campus. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies, Tuscaloosa Police officers, State Troopers, Moundville Police and more are on the scene at the school, which is on lockdown as police clear the building.
Army veteran shot while confronting suspected thieves in Birmingham’s Forest Park
An Army veteran was shot Sunday morning when he tried to stop what he believes was a car burglary in progress outside his Forest Park home. It was just after 4:10 a.m. when 32-year-old Ethan Lann walked out of his home at The Windsor Apartments to go to his Jeep to go to work.
Escaped Tuscaloosa County Jail inmate found hiding under a house, back in custody
An inmate has been recaptured after he escaped from custody early Friday in Tuscaloosa County. Quinn Martel Don Rogers, 23, is an inmate worker at the Tuscaloosa County Jail. He was jailed on charges of first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary. Authorities said he walked off from the loading...
Commercial Dispatch
Manslaughter conviction lands shooter 20 years in prison
A Lowndes County jury found a Columbus man guilty of imperfect self-defense manslaughter Friday afternoon, following five hours of deliberation. Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced Terry Macon, 46, to 20 years in prison following the verdict, ending a trial that began on Monday. Macon was convicted of the October 2021 shooting death of Deandrian Buckhalter, 28.
wvtm13.com
Threats deemed a hoax at schools across central Alabama
Schools across central and north Alabama received threats Tuesday, which caused lockdowns and searches by police and sheriff's offices. There was a heavy police presence at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa as officers and deputies combed through hallways and classes, searching for any sign of danger. The school dismissed early...
3 injured following shooting in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
WALA-TV FOX10
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
ABC 33/40 News
Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
Birmingham police chief: ‘Foolish’ to bring 5-year-old to street race where 16 were injured
The investigation is ongoing into a horrific exhibition driving crash that police now say injured a total of 16 people. Initially nine people were in critical condition but as of Monday, only two victims remain critical, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. A 5-year-old boy was among those injured.
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
Suspect jailed on murder charges after man killed at west Alabama grocery store, authorities say
State authorities launched a homicide investigation Friday that led to the arrest of a suspect accused of killing a man at a west Alabama grocery store. Bryon Ellis, 42, of Clinton, is being held in the Greene County Jail on first-degree murder charges in the death of 27-year-old Gerrick Jermaine Adams, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Friday following a probe by special agents with ALEA’s state Bureau of Investigation.
Tuscaloosa Father Details The Horror Of Hillcrest Shooter Threat
Tuesday, December 13th will be remembered by plenty of parents in Tuscaloosa as one of the most scariest days. On that day, it would feel like the entire city of Tuscaloosa would be on high alert due to an active shooter threat at Hillcrest High School. Fortunately, the threat was...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1