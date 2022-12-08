ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottondale, AL

AL.com

Suspect sought in robbery at west Birmingham business

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham business. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at EZ Comm at 2254 Bessemer Road. Birmingham police officers learned the suspect asked to see merchandise and then tried to walk out of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people they want to question in a felony shoplifting case they’re investigating. Police say the incident happened on December 3 at a business in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway. They say more than $4,000 in merchandise...
wbrc.com

Correctional officers in Walker County now equipped with Narcan

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has equipped every correctional officer in the Walker County Jail with Naloxone (Narcan) and a holster to fit each duty belt. Sheriff Nick Smith obtained the drug Naloxone so that each officer is prepared to act in the event...
wbrc.com

Man pleads guilty in Homewood crash that killed mother of 2

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter for the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Lakeshore last year. Jordan Marktice Ricks was originally charged with reckless murder but charges have since been amended. 42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring was...
HOMEWOOD, AL
alreporter.com

60-year-old incarcerated man dies at Donaldson Correctional Facility

Another incarcerated individual has died at Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Guy Jeffery Baker, a 60-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a dorm inside the prison early on Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead 13 minutes later.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Manslaughter conviction lands shooter 20 years in prison

A Lowndes County jury found a Columbus man guilty of imperfect self-defense manslaughter Friday afternoon, following five hours of deliberation. Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced Terry Macon, 46, to 20 years in prison following the verdict, ending a trial that began on Monday. Macon was convicted of the October 2021 shooting death of Deandrian Buckhalter, 28.
COLUMBUS, MS
wvtm13.com

Threats deemed a hoax at schools across central Alabama

Schools across central and north Alabama received threats Tuesday, which caused lockdowns and searches by police and sheriff's offices. There was a heavy police presence at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa as officers and deputies combed through hallways and classes, searching for any sign of danger. The school dismissed early...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

3 injured following shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
BESSEMER, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham

On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting

A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
ARAB, AL
AL.com

Suspect jailed on murder charges after man killed at west Alabama grocery store, authorities say

State authorities launched a homicide investigation Friday that led to the arrest of a suspect accused of killing a man at a west Alabama grocery store. Bryon Ellis, 42, of Clinton, is being held in the Greene County Jail on first-degree murder charges in the death of 27-year-old Gerrick Jermaine Adams, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Friday following a probe by special agents with ALEA’s state Bureau of Investigation.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
