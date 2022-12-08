Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Increased security at 3 Clay County schools, government offices due to police activityZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘Off the books’ pay scheme nets 4-year sentence for Jacksonville manDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Addy’s Homefull Project helps feed the hungry in Jacksonville during the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
Tugboat captain pulls body from St. Johns River in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man was pulled from the St. Johns River by a tugboat captain in Arlington on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The JSO Marine Unit responded and said the man appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old. A JSO...
News4Jax.com
WATCH: Mandarin vs. Orange Park in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Mandarin Mustangs take on the Orange Park Raiders in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
News4Jax.com
WATCH: Oakleaf vs. Sandalwood in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Oakleaf Golden Knights take on the Sandalwood Saints in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
News4Jax.com
Feeling lucky? How about cocky? Take a run at Taxslayer Gator Bowl tickets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the most recognizable brands in sports takes on one of the top teams in college football’s best conference when the 78th edition of the Taxslayer Gator Bowl kicks off at TIAA Bank Field on Friday, Dec. 30. The 19th ranked Fighting Irish of...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Bishop Kenny locked in at No. 1; Ridgeview moves in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 12. 1. (1) Bishop Kenny (9-1, Class 4A) Notable wins: Episcopal, Orange Park, Ribault, Vero Beach. Glance: The Crusaders are at a month and counting at...
News4Jax.com
WATCH: Providence vs. Nease in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Providence Stallions take on the Nease Panthers in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
News4Jax.com
Prominent Jacksonville pastor dies at 67 after fight with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A prominent minister in Jacksonville has died after a fight with cancer. Garry Wiggins was the pastor of Evangel Temple on the city’s westside. He served there for more than four decades. He was 67 years old. Wiggins was known as a fiery and passionate...
News4Jax.com
The Four Seasons Hotel will definitely be a part of the Shipyards project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that the Four Seasons Hotel will definitely be the new luxury hotel at the old shipyards site. City council members got an update Monday on the project and others surrounding it. Trucks are currently clearing the land where the Kids Kampus Playground once...
News4Jax.com
San Marco boutique offers plants, home goods, & more
Foliahōm, a living boutique located in San Marco, offers an ever evolving selection of plants, home goods and gifts. We strive to make purchasing plants an enjoyable, relaxing and informative experience - ensuring beautiful thriving plants for years to come. With our lifestyle and gift selection we value the local and small businesses, finding the balance between current trends and a timeless natural style.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man who pointed air rifle at officers shot in Murray Hill
MURRAY HILL, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office blocked off an area in Murray Hill for most of Tuesday as they tried to get a man with an air rifle into custody. JSO said the man was accused of pointing the rifle at people in the area. The...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Council members speak out after violent robbery at golf tavern in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Council members are speaking out after a violent robbery at Fore Score Golf Tavern in San Marco. The crime happened Sunday night when someone entered the business and stabbed an employee. LeAnna Cumber — the council member who is over that district — said the...
News4Jax.com
Man police say stabbed employee during attempted robbery at golf tavern identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man they say was involved in a violent attempted robbery at a San Marco restaurant Sunday night. Mario McQuay, 38, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault after he walked into the...
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting guardrail, falling off overpass; on-ramp to Hart Expressway shut down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Emerson flyover to the Hart Bridge closed Tuesday evening after a motorcyclist struck a guardrail and fell off the overpass onto the ground below, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the motorcyclist, an adult man in his 30s, was traveling northbound on...
News4Jax.com
2 Clay County schools put on temporary lockdown after shooting in nearby neighborhood
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two Clay County schools were put on a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning following a shooting that left one person injured. According to the Green Cove Police Department, the shooting happened in a neighborhood on Calico Jack Way. Police said there was a fight between...
News4Jax.com
Advocacy group says mutilated sea turtle was found in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating after a sea turtle was found mutilated in Atlantic Beach this weekend. The turtle was found Saturday morning and the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol said the stranded turtle was mutilated between 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near 4th Street.
News4Jax.com
San Marco business owners and customers are on edge after a violent stabbing
SAN MARCO, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a violent robbery at Fore Score Golf Tavern in San Marco. It happened Sunday night when someone entered the business and stabbed an employee. The wife of the employee told News4JAX her husband is a hero. When the...
News4Jax.com
National Gingerbread House Day: Wow your family, friends with elevated holiday creation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kenda DeFord won the “Best Traditional” Gingerbread House during last year’s annual Jacksonville Historical Society’s Gingerbread Extravaganza. DeFord joined us on The Morning Show for National Gingerbread House Day to share her techniques and recipes. Don’t forget to check out this year’s...
News4Jax.com
Former officer says powerful political player found dead in apparent suicide had unprecedented JSO access
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has been asking questions as to why a prominent local political donor had badge access to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters and multiple other locations for five years. JSO confirmed last week that Kent Stermon, who visited JSO buildings hundreds of times in...
News4Jax.com
Man found dead after shooting outside Argyle Forest hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating Tuesday morning after a man was found shot and killed outside a hotel in the Argyle Forest area. JSO said it got a call just before 8 a.m. that someone had been shot at least once. Officers later found...
News4Jax.com
Judge: Aiden Fucci will stay in Duval County jail, murder trial will stay in St. Johns County -- for now
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Aiden Fucci’s defense team suffered two blows Tuesday when a St. Johns County judge denied a motion to move the teen out of the Duval County jail and also opted not to change the venue for the murder trial -- at least not yet.
