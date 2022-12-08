ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Tugboat captain pulls body from St. Johns River in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man was pulled from the St. Johns River by a tugboat captain in Arlington on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The JSO Marine Unit responded and said the man appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old. A JSO...
WATCH: Mandarin vs. Orange Park in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Mandarin Mustangs take on the Orange Park Raiders in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
WATCH: Oakleaf vs. Sandalwood in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Oakleaf Golden Knights take on the Sandalwood Saints in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
WATCH: Providence vs. Nease in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Providence Stallions take on the Nease Panthers in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
San Marco boutique offers plants, home goods, & more

Foliahōm, a living boutique located in San Marco, offers an ever evolving selection of plants, home goods and gifts. We strive to make purchasing plants an enjoyable, relaxing and informative experience - ensuring beautiful thriving plants for years to come. With our lifestyle and gift selection we value the local and small businesses, finding the balance between current trends and a timeless natural style.
Advocacy group says mutilated sea turtle was found in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating after a sea turtle was found mutilated in Atlantic Beach this weekend. The turtle was found Saturday morning and the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol said the stranded turtle was mutilated between 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near 4th Street.
Man found dead after shooting outside Argyle Forest hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating Tuesday morning after a man was found shot and killed outside a hotel in the Argyle Forest area. JSO said it got a call just before 8 a.m. that someone had been shot at least once. Officers later found...
