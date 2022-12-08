Read full article on original website
Lubbock community mourns loss of legendary coach Mike Leach
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech Head Coach Mike Leach died Monday night after suffering a massive heart attack at his home Sunday. The current Mississippi State head coach was in critical condition and moved into hospice care unresponsive. Mississippi State announced Leach’s death Tuesday morning. In a statement, Leach’s family said he was able to donate organs as a final act of charity.
Texas Tech holds off Eastern Washington
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders hosted the Eastern Washington Eagles Tuesday in search of 27 straight home wins. EWU is a team who simply lives and dies by the three-point shot. Tonight was no different, hitting 3 triples in the opening minutes to stretch out to an early 9-2 lead. The Eagles would end the first half alone with 6-15 from the three-point line. Meanwhile for the Red Raiders, without Daniel Batcho who’s resting his ankle, they shot a shocking 2-17 from distance in the first half as the two sides took a 29-29 tie into the half.
Tuesday morning top stories: Former Red Raider coach Mike Leach dies at 61
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. NAACP file civil rights complaint against Lubbock-Cooper ISD. The Lubbock NAACP filed a complaint against Lubbock-Cooper ISD with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. The group says the district has done nothing to address allegations of racism. Seagraves ISD school...
Coach Leach inspired current and future coaches, fans react to his death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mike Leach was a coach during what some call the ‘Glory Days’ at Texas Tech. Now, fans are reflecting on his memory after his sudden death from a heart attack Monday night. Coach Leach is someone Lubbockites have never forgotten because of how he...
Be a winner and become a donor, like Mike
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier we told you that former Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach donated his organs after a fatal heart attack on Sunday. That was not just a decision by the family. Mike Leach made it known long ago that he was a big supporter of organ donation.
Vehicle overturned on 114th and Memphis
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 114th Street near Memphis Avenue that left one vehicle on its side. LPD received the call at 8:13 p.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes and involved a white Dodge SUV and a black passenger car. LPD reports that an occupant was stuck in the overturned vehicle but has since been extricated.
2 dead in crash south of Post
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of December 13, two miles south of Post, Texas. According to DPS, Ajiona Imani Valdez, 20, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Katie Marie Lewis, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada were traveling southbound on US Hwy 84 when Valdez failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the paved roadway into the grassy median. The vehicle continued through the median and struck a concrete drainage ditch.
Lubbock City Council announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Lubbock City Council announced the retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza, while recognizing her more than 26 years of service to the City. “The City Council and I are very appreciative of the loyalty, leadership, and vision Becky has...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rex KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a nine-month-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Rex is really outgoing, energetic and loves to be the center of attention. He loves people and playing with other dogs. Rex is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater. 27-year-old Luna Reyes was northbound on US-84 on a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a semi truck traveling eastbound in the righthand lane, according to DPS.
Downed power lines shut down intersection at 130th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have shut down the intersection at University and 130th Street while LP&L works to clear downed powerlines after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. LPD received the call to assist with closing off the intersection at 3:07 p.m. According to LPD, no injuries...
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at North MLK and Municipal Dr. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under...
Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was killed in a crash overnight in North Lubbock Tuesday. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd. 31-year-old April Melendez was found with serious injuries. Melendez was taken to UMC where she later...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street. LPD received the call at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe. LPD could not confirm if the pedestrian...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was transported to UMC with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on 42nd Street and Avenue U. LPD received the call at 6:16 p.m. No further information regarding the condition of the pedestrian is known at this time. LPD confirmed that no...
Breezy today ahead of cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As a cold front approaches our winds will pick up! Our weather will remain fairly quiet throughout the week and we will stay dry. Today will be breezy with west winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up tp 35 mph. Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Tonight will be clear with low temperatures around 30. West winds will continue around 10 to 15 mph and gusts may get up to 25 mph.
Online operation results in numerous arrests of individuals targeting minors
AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On December 8 and 9, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents led an operation targeting child sexual predators in the Amarillo area. The operation resulted in multiple arrests for online solicitation of a minor. DPS Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) Police Department, and United States Marshals Service.
Colder temperatures for the rest of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Old man winter has arrived and is here to stay with well below average temperatures for at least the next 7 days. A cold and clear night, temperatures will dip into the 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be slightly calmer, but still breezy from the west around 10-15 mph.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to structure fire on 34th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is responding to a structure fire in an abandoned building at 1515 34th Street. Crews were dispatched at 10:18 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:22 p.m. Initially, firefighters could not find the source of the heavy smoke emitting from the building. Officers with...
Veteran toxic exposure screenings: PACT ACT rolls out across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -VA clinics across the South Plains are offering a new screening for veterans who may have been exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. These screenings are part of the PACT ACT, a law that focuses on providing more care for former service members who worked around burn pits.
