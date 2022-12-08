Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv's air defence systems shoot down 13 Russian drones
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:56 p.m. EST
Megan Thee Stallion faces down Tory Lanez at shooting trial. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Thee Stallion took the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom and told jurors that rapper Tory Lanez fired five shots at her feet, yelled at her to dance and called her an expletive as she tried to walk away from him. The Grammy winning hip-hop superstar Megan testified Tuesday at the trial of Lanez. She said she and Lanez and her friend Kelsey Harris had gotten into an argument in an SUV after leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills in 2020, and Lanez wounded her feet with the gunshots. He has pleaded not guilty to three felonies connected with the incident.
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Primatologist Jane Goodall Watched A Montage Of Trump And Her Analysis Was Something
The famed environmental activist echoed comments she made about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The US is gearing up to send the Patriot air-defense missiles to Ukraine to counter Russia's barrages
The Patriot will be the most advanced air defense system the US has sent Ukraine, which is battling repeated salvos from Russia across the country.
Ukraine says Kyiv targeted in Russian drone attack
Ukraine has stopped a Russian drone attack directed at the capital Kyiv as it shot down 13 drones on Wednesday, avoiding any casualties. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post that Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones known as Shahed 131 and Shahed 136. It said the drones came in from…
‘My fault alone’: Jack Dorsey takes ‘blame’ for scandals revealed in ‘Twitter Files’
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has taken full responsibility for the social media platform’s many failings — admitting he “completely gave up” pushing back against powerful activists in the company. The site’s former CEO took full “blame” in a blog giving his “take” on the “Twitter Files,” which have exposed a series of extraordinary behind-the-scenes maneuvres buckling to political pressure, starting with censoring The Post’s exclusive exposes on Hunter Biden’s laptop. He now believes that Twitter should have kept to three core principles, including keeping the company out of controlling posts and algorithms spreading them — and being “resilient to corporate and government...
them.us
Brittney Griner Is Finally Free
Brittney Griner is coming home. Almost ten months after her detention in Russia began, Brittney Griner has been freed, NBC News reports. Griner was released in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday morning. "She is safe, she is on a...
MSNBC
Friday’s Mini-Report, 12.9.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * An investigation worth watching: “The FBI is analyzing shell casings found near power facilities in North Carolina and South Carolina, a law enforcement memo revealed Friday, after North Carolina gunfire led to nearly 96 hours of darkness in one county.”. * The...
In a small Russian town, a pensioner's street art denounces Ukraine conflict
BOROVSK, Russia, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Over 20 years, Russian pensioner Vladimir Ovchinnikov gained a following for his street murals in the small town of Borovsk, some 70 miles (115 km) southwest of Moscow, many of which depicted the plight of victims of Stalinist-era repressions.
Comments / 0