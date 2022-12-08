Chicopee deadly hit-and-run victim identified

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly hit-and-run accident last Wednesday has been identified.

According to Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon, the pedestrian that died in the accident has been identified as 62-year-old Gary Turcotte of Chicopee. Police were called to the area of 950 Chicopee Street for a pedestrian accident around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, November 30. Turcotte was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver in the accident left the area. No arrests have been made yet.

The Chicopee Police Department, The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident.

The City of Chicopee is experiencing an increase in deadly motor vehicle crashes this year. According to data from MassDOT, there have been 1,595 accidents in Chicopee this year, and 10 of those have been deadly. Half of the deadly crashes in Chicopee involve pedestrians

Chicopee city officials will be holding a news conference Friday to address reckless driving in the city.

