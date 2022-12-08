ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee deadly hit-and-run victim identified

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jpeq_0jbswbPs00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly hit-and-run accident last Wednesday has been identified.

Chicopee police investigating accident involving bicyclist on Meadow Street

According to Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon, the pedestrian that died in the accident has been identified as 62-year-old Gary Turcotte of Chicopee. Police were called to the area of 950 Chicopee Street for a pedestrian accident around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, November 30. Turcotte was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver in the accident left the area. No arrests have been made yet.

The Chicopee Police Department, The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident.

The City of Chicopee is experiencing an increase in deadly motor vehicle crashes this year. According to data from MassDOT, there have been 1,595 accidents in Chicopee this year, and 10 of those have been deadly. Half of the deadly crashes in Chicopee involve pedestrians

Chicopee city officials will be holding a news conference Friday to address reckless driving in the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Wilbraham Man Found More Than Month After Disappearance

The body of a missing 83-year-old man from Western Massachusetts was found more than a month after he was reported missing, authorities said. A Massachusetts Highway Contractor found Thomas Frazier's body in a heavily wooded area near Main Street in Wilbraham on Friday Dec. 2, Wilbraham Police reported a week later on Dec. 9. The body was found along a drainage stream at the bottom of a steep hill, police added.
WILBRAHAM, MA
iBerkshires.com

Remains Positively Identified as Missing New York Teacher

LEE, Mass. — Remains found in Lee in September have been positively identified as missing New York State teacher Meghan Marohn. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston released the findings on Tuesday but was unable to determine cause and manner of death because of the condition of the remains.
LEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Carbon monoxide alarm alerts Holyoke crews of house fire

Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews responded to a home on Rampart Court around 1:30 A.M. for reported carbon monoxide detector activation. While searching for the source, a fire was detected in the ceiling. The flames were put out and all occupants were evacuated. No injuries were reported and the...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Luis Ramos, 49, identified as Holyoke man shot and killed Wednesday

The person shot to death Wednesday night in Holyoke has been identified as Luis Ramos, a resident of the city, authorities said. Ramos, 49, was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after police found him shot near the intersection of Pine and Sargeant streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Sunday morning news update

In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

East Windsor police warn residents of scammers

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
WWLP

WWLP

37K+
Followers
28K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy