Tuscaloosa Police Seize Almost $100,000 Cash From Drug Trafficking Suspects
Police in Tuscaloosa seized guns, drugs, cars and nearly $100,000 cash from a pair of suspected traffickers late last month, according to court documents obtained by the Thread. According to a Fruits of Crime Forfeiture complaint filed Tuesday and charging documents generated after the men were arrested, the United States...
Threat Draws Massive Police Presence to Hillcrest High School Tuesday
A huge number of law enforcement officers are at Tuscaloosa County's Hillcrest High School Tuesday morning responding to a possible threat on campus. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies, Tuscaloosa Police officers, State Troopers, Moundville Police and more are on the scene at the school, which is on lockdown as police clear the building.
Tuscaloosa Father Details The Horror Of Hillcrest Shooter Threat
Tuesday, December 13th will be remembered by plenty of parents in Tuscaloosa as one of the most scariest days. On that day, it would feel like the entire city of Tuscaloosa would be on high alert due to an active shooter threat at Hillcrest High School. Fortunately, the threat was...
UPDATE: Search For Escaped Inmate In Tuscaloosa County
***TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES NOW HAVE QUINN ROGERS, THE ESCAPED INMATE FROM EARLIER TODAY, IN CUSTODY***. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies are searching for an escaped inmate on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and Main Avenue. *From Twitter/@MikeDubberlyGDA. Of course, a large police presence can be seen in that area at this time.
Tuscaloosa Man Accused of Firing Shots at Pregnant Wife in Moundville
A Tuscaloosa man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted and fired shots at his pregnant wife earlier this week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, 22-year-old Devin Jerrell Smith was riding in a car on Lagrone Road in Moundville Sunday with his wife, who is reportedly 9 months pregnant, and two other people.
Police in Tuscaloosa Identify 22-Year-Old Shot to Death Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said TPD officers were called to the 600 block of 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa Tuesday around 6:10 p.m.
Minor Injuries Reported After 8-Car Pileup on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa
Police in Tuscaloosa are reporting only minor injuries after an eight-car pileup snarled traffic on Highway 69 South Wednesday afternoon. In a post shared on Facebook, TPD said eight vehicles were involved in an accident near the intersection of Mimosa Park Drive and Highway 69 South. No one was seriously...
6 Ways To Stop Alabama Porch Pirates From Destroying Your Holiday
The holiday season is officially here and people are buying gifts and new things left and right. In 2022, we all have ordered at least something to be delivered to our door, even at times when we weren't home to grab them. Porch Pirates. Porch Pirates are a real thing.
Jalapeños Returns to Downtown Tuscaloosa, Boasting Alabama’s Largest Tequila Selection
Entrepreneur Jheovanny Gomez has brought his locally loved Jalapeños Mexican restaurant back to downtown Tuscaloosa in a renovated space that now features the largest selection of tequila in the state of Alabama. Gomez opened his original restaurant in downtown Tuscaloosa's Temerson Square in 2001, but it eventually closed as...
Flood Watch Issued Tuesday for Parts of West, Central Alabama Ahead of Wednesday Severe Weather
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood watch for several counties across Central and West Alabama Tuesday as severe weather is expected to impact parts of the state on Wednesday. Counties/ Cities Impacted. Marion. Lamar. Fayette. Winston. Walker. Blount. Etowah. Calhoun. Cherokee. Pickens. Tuscaloosa. Jefferson. Shelby. St.Clair.
Tuscaloosa Woman Charged with Felony Domestic Violence After Shooting Husband
A Tuscaloosa woman has been arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly shot her husband during an argument early Sunday morning. According to court documents filed Tuesday, 41-year-old Kimberly Latiesha Thomas Sample was arguing with her husband at their residence on 39th Street East around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.
Couple Accused of Stealing $500 in Cigarettes from Gas Station Just Outside Tuscaloosa County
The owners of a service station just outside of Tuscaloosa County are asking for assistance identifying a couple accused of stealing around $500 of cigarettes Saturday. Kimbrel's Grocery, a gas station, convenience store and deli, took to Facebook to share photos and video of a man and woman who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes Saturday.
Yacht Club Parking Lot Booby-Trapped During Coal Company’s Christmas Party in Tuscaloosa
The parking lot of Tuscaloosa's North River Yacht Club was booby-trapped with homemade tire spikes Friday night during a Christmas party for employees and executives at Warrior Met Coal. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers responded to the high-end venue around 7:40 p.m. after...
1900s Estate is Fayette County Alabama’s Most Expensive Home
Southern charm is bountiful in this vintage piece of real estate in Fayette County Alabama. The main home is a bed & breakfast that was built in the 1900s and checks in at close to 5,000 square feet. In addition, the Rose House Inn includes a cottage that was added...
Anyone In Alabama Try This Viral Tik Tok Sickness Remedy?
There are so many random home remedies for sicknesses I've heard of in the past but this one is different. I've recalled someone telling me that onions in your socks will help fight infections. Although I never tried it, there are people who swear by it. I thought I was...
SEE INSIDE Walker County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom Lake Home
There are 30-plus pictures for you to be able to see inside Walker County Alabama’s most expensive home. It is a custom home that has about everything you need to enjoy the lake lifestyle. Situated on the Jasper, Alabama side of Smith Lake, this one-of-a-kind brick home is stunning...
You Won’t Believe What Alabama’s Most Popular Christmas Movie Is
Tis' the season and there are a few things that are an absolute must-have for the holidays. It's not the holidays without a good drink. These drinks can be adult beverages or something for all ages. A great beverage for the holidays is the classic hot chocolate. Ciders, eggnog and...
Kentuck Nutrition Officially Opens In Northport
There is a new business in the city of Northport aiming to bring better health choices to the area. Kentuck Nutrition held its grand opening event Saturday with guest appearances from Northport elected officials, University of Alabama football players Javion Cohen and Chase Davis, and UA Track and Field member Jonathan Martin.
15 Families Displaced After Tornado Rips Roof Off Apartments in Eutaw, Alabama
15 families have been displaced after a Tuesday night tornado ripped the roof off an apartment building in Eutaw, Alabama, emergency management officials in Greene County have reported. The tornado passed through Greene County late Tuesday and continued into Hale County, damaging structures in Eutaw and Akron. Greene County EMA...
Santa Bringing Hot Cocoa and Cookies to Tuscaloosa Fire Station 1 Saturday
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is getting into the Christmas Spirit this weekend with its first-ever Cookies, Cocoa and Pictures with Santa event. Holly Whigham, a TFR spokesperson, announced the brand-new event Wednesday morning. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tuscaloosa Fire Station 1 at 1501 Greensboro Avenue and...
