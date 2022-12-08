ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottondale, AL

Praise 93.3

UPDATE: Search For Escaped Inmate In Tuscaloosa County

***TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES NOW HAVE QUINN ROGERS, THE ESCAPED INMATE FROM EARLIER TODAY, IN CUSTODY***. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies are searching for an escaped inmate on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and Main Avenue. *From Twitter/@MikeDubberlyGDA. Of course, a large police presence can be seen in that area at this time.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Man Accused of Firing Shots at Pregnant Wife in Moundville

A Tuscaloosa man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted and fired shots at his pregnant wife earlier this week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, 22-year-old Devin Jerrell Smith was riding in a car on Lagrone Road in Moundville Sunday with his wife, who is reportedly 9 months pregnant, and two other people.
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Flood Watch Issued Tuesday for Parts of West, Central Alabama Ahead of Wednesday Severe Weather

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood watch for several counties across Central and West Alabama Tuesday as severe weather is expected to impact parts of the state on Wednesday. Counties/ Cities Impacted. Marion. Lamar. Fayette. Winston. Walker. Blount. Etowah. Calhoun. Cherokee. Pickens. Tuscaloosa. Jefferson. Shelby. St.Clair.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Kentuck Nutrition Officially Opens In Northport

There is a new business in the city of Northport aiming to bring better health choices to the area. Kentuck Nutrition held its grand opening event Saturday with guest appearances from Northport elected officials, University of Alabama football players Javion Cohen and Chase Davis, and UA Track and Field member Jonathan Martin.
NORTHPORT, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

