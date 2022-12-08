ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

WATCH: Man suspected of attempted murder south of Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) WATCH: President Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act to protect gay & interracial couples nationwide. WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest. Updated: 7 hours ago. Video provided by the Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC. Search...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Victim robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs ATM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was robbed at gunpoint while trying to use an ATM machine late Monday night. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet, with contained a few credit cards. The victim was left unharmed. The crime was reported just before 10 p.m. on Austin Bluffs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado College sends message about antiracism after incident at a hotel and separate incident involving Colorado Springs police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following two separate incidents in Colorado Springs, Colorado College shared a message with students about their “antiracism commitment.”. The first incident the college is addressing is tied to the arrest of a black man on Oct. 9 by Colorado Springs police. Click here for more on that story, including video of the arrest. A law firm described the arrest as a “beating.” A spokesperson for CSPD sent out a statement on the arrest stating an administrative review of the officers’ use of force was conducted by the chain of command and was found to be within policy.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Death investigation in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with the City of Fountain announced a death investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday morning. According to a news release, the body was found by an officer who was on patrol in the 9700 block of Jimmy Camp Road. The officer noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with identifying a shoplifting suspect. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Ace Hardware store.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

24-year-old inmate passes away at El Paso County Jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a 24-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Sunday. “Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from the American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over medical care,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Despite life saving measures, the inmate passed away. "
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Crews battle fire in Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Inmate death under investigation at the El Paso County Jail. WATCH: Colorado detox center talks treating Fentanyl addictions and how to get help. An undersheriff in Colorado won't face charges tied to a shooting following an investigation by the DA's Office.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Threat against Fountain-Fort Carson High School deemed not credible

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials say a threat made against a Pikes Peak-region high school is not credible, and school will continue as normal Monday. In a letter to families, the Fountain-Fort Carson High School principal said the threat was thoroughly investigated and found to be false. “This weekend, Fountain-Fort...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Holiday season DUI enforcement underway in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Holiday DUI enforcement began Thursday in Colorado, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are trying to get and keep impaired drivers off the road before decisions turn deadly. According to CDOT, 36% of traffic fatalities in the state this year have involved impaired drivers....
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Monday evening in Colorado Springs. Just after 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced there was a “working” structure fire in the 3100 block of North Arcadia Street. The neighborhood is east of North Nevada Avenue and just north of Fillmore.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy