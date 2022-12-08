There are more than 100 species of butterflies living in New Hampshire, but the state knows little about them. The Fish and Game Department is trying to change that by enlisting volunteers to report butterfly sightings. The effort is led by the department’s nongame program, which must raise $100,000 each year in donations to receive […] The post Butterfly conservation depends on volunteers and donations appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO