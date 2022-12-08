Read full article on original website
Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday
Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident
Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
Sheldon Woman Injured In Accident Just South Of Town On 60
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman was taken to the hospital after an accident early on Monday, December 12th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 5:30 a.m., 20-year-old Sarah Lerma of Sheldon was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer southbound on Highway 60, about a mile south of Sheldon, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the median and rolled.
Shelter for residents displaced by Pierce Street apartment fire to close
The Woodbury County Emergency Management agency has announced that the temporary shelter for residents who were displaced by the fire at the apartments on Pierce Street will be closing.
One injured in collision by Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Five Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Alton
Alton, Iowa — Five people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 10 near Alton on Monday, December 12th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 6:00 p.m., 25-year-old Cristian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson, Iowa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 10, three miles east of Alton. They tell us that 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Highway 10. Authorities tell us Maldonado-Mejia lost control of his vehicle and struck the Bunkers vehicle.
Driver, passenger hurt in crash in Hull
HULL—Two people received minor injuries in a collision about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the intersection of Birch Street and Center Street in Hull. Eighteen-year-old Sidney Covarrubias of Hull was driving west on Center Street when her 2014 Chevrolet Cruze collided with a northbound 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 67-year-old Cheryl Mae Madsen of Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
Semi hits pole, knocks out power in Hull
HULL—A commercial vehicle accident caused a power outage in Hull about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Sixty-one-year-old Michael Lawrence Block of Sibley was backing a 2021 Peterbilt semitruck attached to a 2022 Walker milk trailer from a parking lot onto Industrial Road near Division Street when he struck a MidAmerican Energy Co. electrical utility pole, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Hull Woman, Passenger Taken To Hospital After Accident
Hull, Iowa — A Hull woman and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident there on Sunday. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:45 p.m., 67-year-old Cheryl Madsen of Hull was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Birch Street. They report that 18-year-old Sidney Covarrubias of Hull was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on Center Street. The two struck in the intersection.
Officials identify suspect in Morningside stabbing
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing someone near the Sam's Mini-Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Morningside stabbing suspect subject of second 911 call at Lakeport Commons, police say
Sioux City Police confirmed that the man who was accused of stabbing someone at a business in Morningside was seen inside a woman’s vehicle after the stabbing occurred.
Icy roads cause semis to jackknife on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported multiple jackknifed semis on I-29 near the Wilmot exit Monday. None of the semis are blocking the roadway at this time. Authorities urge caution as the roadways continue to get icy. The South Dakota Highway Patrol wrote...
Ice Storm Leaves Some Damage In Its Wake
Northwest Iowa — Monday night’s ice storm did produce some damage in northwest Iowa. In addition to several accidents due to icy roads, there were some other reports sent to the National Weather Service. They report that there was a social media post with picture of a 6-inch...
Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man
A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
Sioux Center Ambulance gives report
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Ambulance’s 19 volunteer members covered a total of 14,664 hours so far in 2022. That averages out to 711 call hours per member or about 32.1 days. Each member also puts in 450 hours annually for training/meeting time. “If there’s one number to highlight, it’s...
Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges out of Minnehaha and Lincoln County after burglarizing a garage and violating traffic and arrest laws on Saturday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a “check well-being” call when the person in question...
At least two hurt in bridge crash
At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 550th Avenue bridge over Interstate 90 in Jackson Monday. The crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Ambulance Service responded to the scene. See this week’s Jackson County Pilot for more...
Multiple ‘accidents’ occur during Westside Sioux City vehicle chase
A man has been arrested after leading Sioux City police on a chase early Friday morning.
