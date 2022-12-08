Read full article on original website
Jean Payne Basnight
Jean Payne Basnight, 84, of Manteo, NC died peacefully in her sleep with her husband by her side on Sunday December 11, 2022. She was married to Samuel C. Basnight for 64 years. Born Shelva Jean Payne on November 19, 1938, “Miss Jean,” as she was known by many, had a true servant’s heart.
James C. Gibbons
James “Pepere” Christopher Gibbons, age 72, of Coinjock, NC died on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Nashua, NH on October 12, 1950 to the late Bernard Gibbons and Gabrielle Bergeron Gibbons, he was the husband of Kathleen A. Gibbons. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1980-1995 as a CPO/E7. He then worked at College of the Albemarle as an Associate Professor Computer Systems and Electronics Technologies for sixteen years and retired in 2017.
William Joseph Burns, Jr.
William Joseph Burns, Jr. finished his earthly walk December 8, 2022 at the age of 92 at his Kitty Hawk home. Bill served honorably in the US Coast Guard and eventually retired from a long career in the tool and die industry. He is survived by several relatives including his...
Donald Wayne Jester
Donald Wayne Jester, 75, left this world December 11, 2022 at home in Point Harbor, NC. His magical life began February 25, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho- and what a life he had! Don often spoke of the times spent with his dad, Gene fly fishing on the Snake River. Besides his father, Don was predeceased by his mother, Vera and his brother, Gary.
Christmas closures, trash collection changes announced for Dare County
All Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022; Saturday, December 24, 2022; Monday, December 26, 2022; and Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station and Manteo Recycle Yard will be closed on Friday, December 23,...
Dare Arts announces a call for entry for 2023 Frank Stick Memorial Art Show
Dare Arts is now seeking entries for the 45th Annual Frank Stick Memorial Art Show, which will open at their Gallery in downtown Manteo at 6pm on Friday, February 3, 2023. Artists wishing to participate in the show can find the prospectus and sign up for a specific time to drop off their work online at DareArts.org/frankstickshow.
Jersey Mike’s Subs celebrates grand opening in Manteo
Jersey Mike’s Subs, the chain known for its fresh sliced/grilled subs, will open it’s doors for the first time today at a new location in Manteo at 110 South US Highway 64-264. Franchise owner Shaun Hayman will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Tuesday, December 13 through...
Dare County announces launch of recently redesigned website
Dare County has announced the launch of its recently redesigned website, which officially went live at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at www.DareNC.gov. The Dare County website redesign process began in early 2022, when the Dare County Public Relations Department issued a community survey seeking feedback from the public. The survey asked users which aspects of the existing website were used most frequently, which features users felt worked well and which features they thought could be improved through a redesign.
