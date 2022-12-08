ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

It’s been over 2,600 days since Broncos last beat Chiefs

By Dara Bitler
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos are getting ready for a matchup with the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

The Broncos are 3-9 and have not beaten the Chiefs since Sept. 17, 2015.

The last win against the Chiefs happened in Kansas City on Thursday Night Football. Peyton Manning was the quarterback, and Gary Kubiak was the head coach.

Hackett brushes aside talk of Broncos’ losing skid to Chiefs

Alex Smith was the Chiefs’ quarterback at the time, and Andy Reid was the head coach.

Here’s a look back at the games that have taken place since the Broncos last beat the Chiefs:

  • Jan. 8, 2022: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24
  • December 5, 2021: Chiefs 22, Broncos 9
  • December 6, 2020: Chiefs 22, Broncos 16
  • October 25, 2020: Chiefs 43, Broncos 16
  • December 15, 2019: Chiefs 23, Broncos 3
  • October 17, 2019: Chiefs 30, Broncos 6
  • October 28, 2018: Chiefs 30, Broncos 23
  • October 1, 2018: Chiefs 27, Broncos 23
  • December 31, 2017: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24
  • October 30, 2017: Chiefs 29, Broncos 19
  • December 25, 2016: Chiefs 33, Broncos 10
  • November 27, 2016: Chiefs 30, Broncos 27
  • November 15, 2015: Chiefs 29, Broncos 13
  • Sept. 17, 2015: Broncos 31, Chiefs 24

Here are some photos from the last game where the Broncos beat the Chiefs:

    KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: Bradley Roby #29 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with teammate DeMarcus Ware #94 after a fumble recovery and touchdown during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos flips into the endzone for a touchdown during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: Owen Daniels #81 of the Denver Broncos stiff arms Ron Parker #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos kicks a field goal with holder Britton Colquitt #4 during against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: Bradley Roby #29 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with teammate DeMarcus Ware #94 after a fumble recovery and touchdown during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos smiles after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: Jeremy Maclin #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball against Chris Harris #25 of the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: Chris Harris #25 of the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: The Denver Broncos huddle against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dec. 11 matchup with the Chiefs was flexed from primetime to 3:05 p.m. After the game in Denver, the teams will play again in Kansas City on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.



 















