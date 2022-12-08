Read full article on original website
Related
Accident involving coal truck to delay Wyoming County traffic
MATHENY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle accident has been reported in Wyoming County Tuesday afternoon which could result in traffic delays for some motorists. A 2:20 transit alert from the Oceana Fire Department indicates that traffic delays are to be expected in the Matheny area near Palm Memorial Garden Cemetary following a recent MVA.
Portion of Route 3/12 shut down
UPDATE 12/12 5:30 p.m.: TALCOTT, (Hinton News) - According to Talcott Fire Dept. Route 3/12 is now open. BREAKING NEWS: TALCOTT, (Hinton News) - Firefighters with Talcott Fire Dept. confirmed that Route 3/12, just past the entrance to Sprouting Farms, going toward Lowell Market, is shut down. A utility pole and lines have fallen across the road, blocking traffic. For those who need to travel the area, firefighters advise taking Lowell Back Road as they do not currently have an estimate of when the road will reopen. The post Portion of Route 3/12 shut down appeared first on The Hinton News.
1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff’s office investigating single vehicle crash on Lee Highway
On Monday, Dec. 12, around 9:50 pm the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4200 block of Lee Highway. Through initial investigation it was determined that a silver van driven by Michael Phillip Meyer, 41 years of...
WSAZ
Woman dies, 3 injured in head-on wrong-way crash
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A head-on crash on Route 10 injured three people and killed a woman Monday, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. The two-vehicle accident happened near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone. Investigators reported one driver turned south into the...
PHOTOS: Structure fire closes Main Street in Fayette County
UPDATE: 12/12/22 8:00 A.M. — 59News has learned more details after an early morning structure fire. Tyrone Powell with the Mount Hope Fire Department said they evacuated one lady from a neighboring building, after receiving a call for a structure fire on Main Street, at 3:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022. The fire was […]
UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 60 reopen
UPDATE 10:45 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 – RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 60 are now open. ORIGINAL – 10:18 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 — Both lanes of U.S. Route 60 closed after a multi-vehicle accident. At 5:56 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, multiple crews responded to a two-car collision […]
pcpatriot.com
Independence man dies in Wythe County crash
At 2:07 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 9), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 a half-mile south of C. C. Camp Rd. A 1998 Nissan Frontier was traveling north on Route 21 when it crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
wchstv.com
One killed, two others injured in weekend crash in Greenbrier County
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision vehicle crash over the weekend in Greenbrier County. The driver of one of the vehicles, Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge, died at the scene of the wreck that occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 60 near Rainelle, according to a news release from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.
wfxrtv.com
Fatal car crash in Wytheville leaves one dead
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) reported that they responded to a two-vehicle crash. According to VSP officials, they responded to the scene at 2:07 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, on Route 21 — about a half-mile south of C. C. Camp Rd. Reports say,...
wwnrradio.com
Massive Fire Mossy Friday evening
Mossey, WV- 9 separate fire crews responded to a massive fire at the T & C Motel in the Fayette County town of Mossy. According to dispatcher reports say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
wchstv.com
State Police say body found in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a body was found Monday in McDowell County. State Police said the body was located in the Bartley area. The body was sent to state Medical Examiner’s Office. State Police are investigating.
lootpress.com
Wyoming County street to close for the week to accommodate renovations
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One Wyoming County street is set to see closure through the week to accommodate ongoing renovations to a nearby structure in the area. As advised by the Town of Pineville Monday Morning, renovations to the old Rundle – now Stat – building along Main Avenue in Pineville will result in the closure of an adjacent street throughout the week as work is completed.
West Virginia man sentenced for driving into police cruiser, destroying gates at CAMC
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was found guilty on charges stemming from an incident during which he hit a police cruiser was sentenced on Monday in Kanawha County court. 46-year-old Larry Hamrick, of Charleston, will serve three to ten years in prison, and he will get credit for time served. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s […]
Students’ commute home delayed by ‘train stuck on tracks at both ends of town’
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some Wyoming County students may experience delays returning home after school Tuesday due to an apparent situation involving an immobile train. A statement late Tuesday afternoon from the Wyoming County Board of Education indicated the anticipatory delays, stating that parents should expect students to potentially be up to 45 minutes late returning home.
Beckley man charged after striking woman, knocking her front tooth out
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is charged with malicious wounding after hitting a woman and striking her with a liquor bottle, which caused her front tooth to be knocked out. According to Beckley Police, on December 11, 2022, officers responded to a 911 hang-up call. Emergency officials say...
Shots fired into house of Kierra Jackson’s family
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Shots were fired into the home of Sarah Mullins, the mother of Kierra Jackson, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. At around 1:00 P.M. on December 11, 2022, officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1015 Bluefield Avenue. This home is the same address where […]
UPDATE: Missing juvenile found safe out of Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 9:00 pm on December 11, 2022, deputies received notification of a runaway juvenile that left...
Sheriff’s office warns of West Virginia Public Safety Expo scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving the West Virginia Public Safety Expo. They say that calls have been placed to past vendors of the annual expo asking them to donate money. The sheriff’s office says that this is not a method used by the Committee for […]
Several McDowell County Schools locked down today following threat
UPDATE: (DECEMBER 13, 2022, 5:00 P.M.) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that several schools were under lockdown today due to a threat coming from a teenager in the County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted by the McDowell County School System about a threat that was called into one of […]
Comments / 0