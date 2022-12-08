UPDATE 12/12 5:30 p.m.: TALCOTT, (Hinton News) - According to Talcott Fire Dept. Route 3/12 is now open. BREAKING NEWS: TALCOTT, (Hinton News) - Firefighters with Talcott Fire Dept. confirmed that Route 3/12, just past the entrance to Sprouting Farms, going toward Lowell Market, is shut down. A utility pole and lines have fallen across the road, blocking traffic. For those who need to travel the area, firefighters advise taking Lowell Back Road as they do not currently have an estimate of when the road will reopen. The post Portion of Route 3/12 shut down appeared first on The Hinton News.

TALCOTT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO