ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and windy conditions arrive tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive area of low pressure continues to spin away in the central United States. The storm will remain west of Ohio through tomorrow then it tracks north into Canada this weekend. High clouds in the forecast today. Afternoon temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of hospital beds currently open in the state is being pushed by the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. According to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), as of Dec. 8 the state had only 16.6% of all of the hospital beds open (represented by the gray bar below).
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy