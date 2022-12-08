Read full article on original website
Ohio Medicaid ripped off for millions, and counties could have stopped it, auditor says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Auditor of State released a report Tuesday looking into Ohio Medicaid recipients who have been getting payments and or benefits, from multiple states which is not allowed. Auditor Keith Faber says counties, who sign up and review Medicaid recipients had been getting alerts from the...
Northeast Ohio family battles ‘triple threat’ of flu, strep, RSV
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family of seven is dealing with more than just winter colds right now. Kari Medved said the flu, strep, and RSV have her family resting at home. The “triple threat” they’re dealing with has been difficult for their family. “Most...
Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and windy conditions arrive tonight
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive area of low pressure continues to spin away in the central United States. The storm will remain west of Ohio through tomorrow then it tracks north into Canada this weekend. High clouds in the forecast today. Afternoon temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree...
Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of hospital beds currently open in the state is being pushed by the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. According to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), as of Dec. 8 the state had only 16.6% of all of the hospital beds open (represented by the gray bar below).
Northeast Ohio Weather: Quiet first half of the week; rain and wind arrive Thursday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flurries in the area Monday morning, otherwise it’ll be a cloudy day ahead. Afternoon temperatures in the 35 to 40 degree range. The team is monitoring a major storm impacting much of the western half of the country this morning. This storm will eject out into the central United States by tomorrow.
