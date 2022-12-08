Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Grains close mixed | Thursday, December 8, 2022
Corn ended the day up a penny and soybeans are up 14¢. CBOT wheat and KC wheat are down 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 7¢. Live cattle are up 38¢. Lean hogs are down $1.93. Feeder cattle are up $2.68. Crude oil is down 50¢.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
Agriculture Online
Chicago wheat closes near year's low | Friday, December 9, 2022
At the close corn is still up a penny while soybeans are down 4¢. CBOT wheat closed down 13¢ to $7.33, only slightly higher than the year's low reached earlier this week at $7.29. KC wheat is down 14¢ to $8.30. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢ to $9.01....
Agriculture Online
Soybeans end day up 18¢ | Wednesday, December 7, 2022
At the close, corn is up 5¢ and soybeans are up 18¢. Wheat also ended the day in the green with CBOT wheat up 20¢, KC wheat up 19¢, and Minneapolis wheat up 6¢. Livestock, however, are in the red. Live cattle are down 3¢. Lean hogs are down 40¢. Feeder cattle are down 68¢.
swineweb.com
Hogs Down Sharply on Economic Fears, Pork Firmer
Hog futures are sharply lower this morning, taking direction from the stock market. Equity futures are treating good news as bad news (seeing more Fed tightening) and anticipating a recession in 2023 that would nick meat demand. For today at least, the hogs are buying into the story. The 12/02 CME Lean Hog Index was $82.79, down by another 8 cents. The average negotiated cash hog price this morning is $82.133 on a carcass basis.
beefmagazine.com
Feeder cattle markets jump into December
Oklahoma feeder cattle auction prices jumped sharply the week after Thanksgiving. Calf prices, in particular, were $10-$15/cwt. higher and all classes were $6-$10 higher after Thanksgiving. Several factors contributed to the strength in feeder prices. Improving Feeder futures prices, a stronger fed cattle market and limited supplies of feeder cattle all combined to push prices higher.
Agriculture Online
Corn stocks seen rising as demand for U.S. exports eases
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as a record-large crop from Brazil boosts competition on the export market, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S....
swineweb.com
CME live cattle ease on seasonal retail softness; cash resists pressure
Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dipped on Wednesday, as easing post-holiday retail demand, combined with strong cash cattle prices, eats into processor profitability. “This week specifically is when we transition to buying for a lower-demand period, post holidays,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. “Packer...
