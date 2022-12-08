ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I don't believe it': Family of inmate in coma to speak in front of Harris Co. Jail after incident

The family of a man who is still in a hospital in a coma after a "use -of-force" incident at the Harris County Jail will call for answers on Thursday.

The family shared graphic images of Adael Gonzalez Garcia earlier this week. The 48-year-old has head and facial injuries and is hooked up to machines at Ben Taub Hospital.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the injuries Garcia has are from a fall off his bed, but his family don't believe what authorities are telling them.

"He didn't fall from the bed. That is the stupidest excuse, I'm sorry," Marisol Tobar, whose mother is Gonzalez Garcia's common-law wife, said. "I don't believe it. I don't believe he fell on his face. He's in between life and death right now."

13 Investigates has been reporting on violence and problems in the jail for months. There have been a record 27 or more deaths as we close out 2022.

Garcia's family, lawyer, and community leaders will speak in front of the jail at 11 a.m.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Garcia was arrested on Nov. 23 for an outstanding DWI warrant out of Walker County. The next night, they say, he fell from the top bunk bed in his cell block.

Moses
5d ago

I get the whole don't go to jail thing ,but if you happen to end up there you shouldn't have to fear for your life by the ones paid to keep an eye out on things. If any sherriff working there is saying it doesn't go on often they are either doing it or are friends with someone who mistreats inmates.

