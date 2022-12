Oklahoma basketball fans have probably noticed that 6-foot, 10-inch forward Sam Godwin is seeing the court more frequently off the bench for the Sooners. In his first four games for Oklahoma this season, Godwin was averaging 10.5 minutes a game. In his next six games, his playing time has increased by almost five minutes to 15.2 minutes of action.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO