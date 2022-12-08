Read full article on original website
Elon Musk posts pictures of his 2-year-old son, X, visiting Twitter HQ — including one with his own employee badge
Elon Musk has been spending a lot of time at Twitter in recent weeks and is reportedly having a private bedroom made at the headquarters.
I've been 'Jesus Christ' on Twitter for 14 years — and thanks to Elon Musk, I'm now verified
Under Elon Musk, Twitter let users buy no-ID "verification." One buyer is @Jesus, who has 800,000 followers and an inbox of prayers and death threats.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after she refused to sack more employees. He had previously begged her not to resign.
Elon Musk begged Twitter's head of sales, Robin Wheeler, not to resign but then sacked her anyway after she refused to fire more employees.
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Elon Musk said he's 'open' to buying publishing platform Substack after a Twitter user said it would give him control of the 'narrative layer' of the internet
Elon Musk agreed with a tweet saying that Twitter gives him control over "information" whilst buying Substack would help control "the narrative."
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appear to agree on one thing: Apple's control over apps is 'problematic'
Mark Zuckerberg took a jab at Apple and appeared to side with Elon Musk over the company's control over the App Store on Wednesday.
After Elon Musk fired Twitter staff for criticizing him, some remaining employees are hurriedly deleting Slack messages they fear he won't like
Twitter staff are removing Slack messages they fear Elon Musk won't like, Platformer reported. This comes after the tech mogul fired some Twitter staff for criticizing him online. One software engineer said he thought he was fired "for not showing 100% loyalty in slack." After Elon Musk fired some Twitter...
Elon Musk has hired two of his cousins to work at Twitter
Andrew Musk is working on software-engineering projects, while James Musk is more "a fixer-type," two people familiar with the matter told Insider.
Fired Twitter Janitor Says Elon Musk Crony Told Him He'd Be Replaced Robots
A longtime — and now former — janitor at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters claims he was told by a member of the new owner's inner sanctum that soon robots would be taking over his job. In an interview with the BBC, fired janitor Julio Alvarado said that for...
Elon Musk says Twitter is developing a feature that shows if you've been 'shadowbanned'
Elon Musk has announced that Twitter is currently working on a software update that will give you access to a tool that can clearly show whether you've been shadowbanned. The term means different things for different platforms, but being shadowbanned typically makes your posts invisible to other users or makes your profile hard to find without your knowledge. Musk says the upcoming tool will also explain the reason why you've been shadowbanned and will give you instructions on how to submit an appeal.
Meta considered building a Twitter competitor to capitalize on Elon Musk's 'crisis' at company, report says: 'LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER'
Meta staff came up with several names for a potential Twitter competitor, including Realtime, Real Reels, and Instant, The New York Times reported.
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
‘My fault alone’: Jack Dorsey takes ‘blame’ for scandals revealed in ‘Twitter Files’
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has taken full responsibility for the social media platform’s many failings — admitting he “completely gave up” pushing back against powerful activists in the company. The site’s former CEO took full “blame” in a blog giving his “take” on the “Twitter Files,” which have exposed a series of extraordinary behind-the-scenes maneuvres buckling to political pressure, starting with censoring The Post’s exclusive exposes on Hunter Biden’s laptop. He now believes that Twitter should have kept to three core principles, including keeping the company out of controlling posts and algorithms spreading them — and being “resilient to corporate and government...
Elon Musk will charge iPhone users more money for Twitter Blue: report
Elon Musk — amping up a battle with Apple over the punishing fees it charges app developers — is reportedly planning to charge iPhone owners extra to sign up to the Twitter Blue subscription service through Apple’s App Store rather than through the web. The Twitter boss told some of his employees that anyone who uses an iPhone to pay for the monthly subscription that grants them a blue checkmark next to their name will need to fork over $11 a month — and not the $7 is costs web users, The Information reported. Musk had previously charged Twitter Blue subscribers $7.99...
Elon Musk and Facebook's former chief security officer got into it on Twitter over the release of the 'Twitter Files Part 2'
Musk told former Facebook security chief, Alex Stamos, that he operates "a propaganda platform," while the two went back and forth on Twitter.
Elon Musk turns Twitter into 'hotel' for staff
The BBC has been given photos of Twitter office space that has been converted into bedrooms, which San Francisco authorities are probing as a possible building code violation. One image shows a room with a double bed, including a wardrobe and slippers. An ex-worker said new Twitter boss Elon Musk...
