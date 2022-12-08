ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago judge orders Heather Mack to stay in jail as she awaits trial in mother’s Bali murder

By Marisa Rodriguez, Gaynor Hall
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lrPRT_0jbsvAkA00

CHICAGO — A federal judge has ordered Heather Mack to remain in jail after denying her motion for bond on Thursday.

Mack is currently awaiting trial for the murder of her mother in Bali. Her lawyers argue she’s not a danger to the community, or a flight risk.

Mack’s aunt begged the judge Thursday to keep her in custody. Her uncle also pleaded with the judge, and expressed that their sense of security would be shattered if she was released.

The badly beaten body of a wealthy Chicago socialite, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, of Oak Park, was found inside the trunk of a taxi parked at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort in August 2014.

Heather Mack, who was almost 19 and a few weeks pregnant at the time, and her then-21-year-old boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were arrested a day later after they were found at a hotel about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the St. Regis.

Prosecutors claim Mack was directly involved in her mother’s death and should stay in jail.

Mack spent seven years in prison in Indonesia before she was deported. She was arrested last year, shortly after returning to the states. Schaefer remains in prison in Indonesia.

Mack will remain in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Her case is set to go to trial next summer.

If convicted, Mack could face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 34

Mary Pfeiffer
5d ago

Good. She deserves to be locked up. She not only ruined her life but that of her child, they took away & murdered her grandmother. I hope she gets 20 more years in jail & when her loser boyfriend is released he too is held responsible & gets more time in jail.

Reply(2)
12
guest
5d ago

Good-and she will be there for along time I bet ha like 20 years when this is all over,I bet her boyfriend is just shaking his head because he knows he will get the same when he is released and have to do it all over again

Reply
5
Shucky Ducky
5d ago

I think she's a soulless monster and should never ever; ever , ever get out of jail. But what does the US have to do with it ???

Reply
4
 

WGN News

WGN News

