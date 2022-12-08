ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

alxnow.com

City of Alexandria government offices to close for Christmas and New Year’s Holidays

The following press release was just published by the City of Alexandria. City of Alexandria government offices will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Other schedule changes and closings are listed below.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Inova Alexandria Hospital celebrates 150th anniversary

Inova Alexandria Hospital celebrated its 150th anniversary on Monday with local elected officials. The hospital was founded in 1872, in the wake of a typhoid outbreak. It is Virginia’s oldest continuously operating community hospital. “The city of Alexandria faced a significant health threat,” said Inova Alexandria President Dr. Rina...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria is pushing for an independent health department

Alexandria is gunning for authority to run its own health department. Every year, Alexandria sends representatives to Richmond to plead its case to the General Assembly. With the city under the yoke of the Dillon Rule — which says that local government can only exercise powers expressly granted by the state — often times those legislative priorities focus on areas where the city wants a little more wiggle room.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria partners with local synagogue to obtain hate crime prevention funding

Last Friday, Alexandria won a $147,600 grant from the state to protect local religious congregations from hate crimes. The grant funding is the end result of a partnership between the Alexandria Police Department (APD) and the Agudas Achim Congregation. The $147,600 in grant funding comes from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Combating Hate Crime Grant.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Four people displaced after house fire in Arlandria

Four people were displaced by an Arlandria house fire that started with a space heater. The fire occurred at around midnight (Saturday morning) in a row house in the 3700 block of Mark Drive, according to the Alexandria Fire Department (AFD). AFD said the incident was accidental; caused by a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Woman robbed of wallet near waterfront in Old Town

A woman was robbed of her wallet in the 100 block of King Street in Old Town early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), according to Alexandria Police. The incident was reported at around 4:45 a.m. near the waterfront, hours after thousands of people attended the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on the Potomac River.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center

A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

(Located) Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 36-Year-Old Woman

Update: Kaiti Brooke Jones has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old woman from Damascus. Kaiti Brooke Jones was last seen on Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 10:02 a.m., in the area of Shelldrake Circle.
DAMASCUS, MD
WUSA9

'Beloved member of the community' | Cashier killed in shooting at Montgomery County gas station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after an employee was killed in a shooting at a gas station in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue. Officers believe someone got into a fight with the clerk working the register, and shot him in the chest inside the gas station. While first responders attempted to save the gas station employee, he died from his injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.The ride-share driver picked up a customer around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. Police said the woman told officers the customer pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car.The driver took off toward Liberty Heights.Now, police are searching for a black Acura MDX with Maryland tag 2ES2124.The Lyft driver was not injured.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed

BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant

Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

