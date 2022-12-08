ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 29

Leah Negron
5d ago

I still can't wrap my head around what kind of person can do things like this. It's so sad. This little boy had his whole life taken from him. People need to have more respect for life.

Reply
39
alicia
5d ago

omg omg omg!!!! I love when they finally figure this stuff out! hell yeah. now lets get Kyron Horman figured out.. I mean we all know who did it but lets find that proof!

Reply
7
LJG
5d ago

The way they said a neighbor could shed light on what was “going on in that household at the time” is an indicator that they believe it was a family member that lived with him. The fact that the parents didn’t even report him missing tells me they either know who did it (targeted attack for one of their sins) or they did it themselves.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

"The Boy in the Box" identified by Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-old question was finally answered Thursday morning: Who is "The Boy in the Box?" Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, joined by other investigators and members of the department during a news briefing, identified "The Boy in the Box" as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, cracking a mystery that has bewildered the nation for years. The press conference identifying "The Boy in the Box" is being streamed on CBS News Philadelphia and began at 11 a.m. On Wednesday, CBS3 Investigations broke down what can be expected from Thursday's announcement. CBS3 Investigations was first to break last week that police had finally identified the boy....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Emotions high as cemetery workers learn ID of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For decades, workers at the Ivy Hill Cemetery in Mount Airy have lovingly cared for a gravesite that has always read "America's Unknown Child." Soon, that gravestone will read Joseph Augustus Zarelli. CBS3 was there for the touching moment when cemetery officials learned his name.Dave Drysdale shed a tear after finally hearing a name and putting it with a gravesite he's taken care of for decades. "For us here at the cemetery we always know him as the boy and the employees kind of took him under their collar and watched after him and now that we know it's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire; body found outside

TAMAQUA, Pa. (AP) — Two firefighters died responding to a house fire Wednesday in rural eastern Pennsylvania where a man’s body was found outside, state police said. The New Tripoli Fire Company members who lost their lives were identified as Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said. The body of another person was discovered Wednesday on the large plot of land surrounding the home in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, a small coal-region town about 85 miles (137 kilometers) from Philadelphia. He was identified Thursday as Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, according to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, who said Kammerdiener lived at the house that caught fire.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
CBS Philly

Family members identify woman killed in Darby Township fire

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Family members identified the 20-year-old woman killed in a fire over the weekend. Olivia Drasher had cerebral palsy and could not escape the house. A fire broke out at the home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township early on Sunday morning.Family members believe the fire was intentionally set. Drasher's caretaker suffered burns and is in the hospital. Police tell CBS3 they do have a suspect in custody and charges are pending. 
DARBY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer woman Darlene Harbison

WORTHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Human remains found in Armstrong County are believed to be missing Frazer woman Darlene Harbison, Allegheny County police announced on Monday. Police said a hunter found a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township. The license plate was registered to Harbison and police said troopers found human remains nearby.While the medical examiner has yet to formally identify the remains, Allegheny County police said they believe they've found Harbison. The 59-year-old had last been seen on Sept. 11. Police said her daughter had been unable to contact her mother and requested a welfare check. Detectives believe Harbison's boyfriend Eric Gibbs is responsible for her disappearance, saying the two were in a "volatile" relationship. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in the woods in West Deer Township on Sept. 17.  
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman found decapitated inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Police say they have a suspect in custody. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Police still have a large area blocked off and the crime scene unit is on the scene going in and out of the home.Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The yellow house, it's the worst house on the block....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

NBC News

559K+
Followers
62K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy