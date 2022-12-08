PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For decades, workers at the Ivy Hill Cemetery in Mount Airy have lovingly cared for a gravesite that has always read "America's Unknown Child." Soon, that gravestone will read Joseph Augustus Zarelli. CBS3 was there for the touching moment when cemetery officials learned his name.Dave Drysdale shed a tear after finally hearing a name and putting it with a gravesite he's taken care of for decades. "For us here at the cemetery we always know him as the boy and the employees kind of took him under their collar and watched after him and now that we know it's...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO