Leah Negron
5d ago
I still can't wrap my head around what kind of person can do things like this. It's so sad. This little boy had his whole life taken from him. People need to have more respect for life.
alicia
5d ago
omg omg omg!!!! I love when they finally figure this stuff out! hell yeah. now lets get Kyron Horman figured out.. I mean we all know who did it but lets find that proof!
LJG
5d ago
The way they said a neighbor could shed light on what was “going on in that household at the time” is an indicator that they believe it was a family member that lived with him. The fact that the parents didn’t even report him missing tells me they either know who did it (targeted attack for one of their sins) or they did it themselves.
