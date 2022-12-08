Read full article on original website
Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing
Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019. The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video link had been...
US diplomat’s wife Anne Sacoolas dodges prison in wrong-way death of UK teen Harry Dunn
The wife of a US diplomat who mowed down a British teen before leaving England got a wrist-slap sentence Thursday that’ll let her dodge prison time. Anne Sacoolas, 45, received an eight-month suspended sentence and was banned from driving for a year after pleading guilty to causing the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn in 2019 by driving on the wrong side of the road. She had faced a five-year prison sentence. Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb allowed Sacoolas to participate in London’s Central Criminal Court by video link from the US. Cheema-Grubb said the woman’s actions were “not far short of deliberately dangerous driving,”...
Harry Dunn’s mother calls killer’s failure to appear in court ‘despicable’
Charlotte Charles pleased to have kept promise to son, but says US government still has questions to answer
U.S. Spy Anne Sacoolas Avoids Prison Time in British Teen Harry Dunn’s Death
LONDON—Former U.S. spy Anne Sacoolas avoided jail Thursday when she was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for 12 months for the wrongful death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn in August 2019. She did not attend her sentencing hearing on Thursday after the U.S. government, described in court documents as her employer, advised her not to.“There is an intense feeling of emptiness in the pit of my stomach without Harry around,” Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, said in the courtroom at the Old Bailey during the sentencing Thursday. “His passing haunts me every minute of every day and I’m not sure how I will ever get over it.”Another witness who came onto the accident told the court Sacoolas admitted fault and was crying at the side of the road. Dunn, who had been thrown over the Volvo and whose motorcycle had caught fire, pleaded, "please don't let me die."As the Dunn family read statements, Sacoolas could be seem wiping her eyes. Her lawyer Ben Cooper said attending the trial was beyond her control and a decision taken entirely by the U.S. government Read more at The Daily Beast.
