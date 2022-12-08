ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

13 para-athletes gifted with specialized gear during Hartford Ski Spectacular

By Spencer Wilson
 5 days ago

The Hartford Ski Spectacular kicks off in Breckenridge this week 02:03

Skiing and riding down our Colorado mountains is one of those quintessential Colorado experiences that it would be great if everyone could experience. For some folks, it's a little harder because of disabilities, but that doesn't mean it's impossible.

For years, The Hartford Insurance Company has put on The Hartford Ski Spectacular , along with Move United, a festival for winter sports for people with disabilities.

It's something Denver resident Cristian Martinez feels lucky to be a part of, but never expected to be.

He spoke with Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson Wednesday on the slopes of Breckenridge, where this year's even was hosted, and described when he lost his leg in 2018.

"On my way to work one day (on a motorcycle) I hit some gravel left over from a construction site and my rear wheel gave out and slid into a guardrail," Martinez said. "I don't remember much, and woke up in a hospital and everything was said and done."

Martinez learned to use a prosthetic in the coming months, then after a friend pushed him he decided to try snowboarding as well.

"For me it is very therapeutic, I kind of get in a flow state, nothing else matters, I don't even think of my prosthetic honestly," Martinez said, laughing. "Just rippin'."

That sense of freedom is part of what inspired Paralympian Keith Gabel to volunteer with the Move United. He coaches and pushes others to get on the slopes and back into life.

"That goal of being a Paralympian for a lot of people is what is getting them out of bed in the morning -- getting them to the mountain or the gym..." Gabel said. "We just want people to be healthy so whether you make the team or not, I say it doesn't matter, I'm proud of you, but it's what gets you back to living life, that is what I'm most proud of."

Together The Hartford and Move United were able to gift 13 Paralympic athletes with specialized gear Wednesday, eliminating another hurdle for them.

"When athletes get custom-made equipment donated to them, that equipment can be 7 to 8 times more expensive than your average equipment that you would utilize in a competitive setting," Gabel explained.

The festival goes until the 10th.

