Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
fox17.com
One person transported, one in custody after Antioch domestic-related shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man has been transported and one person is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Antioch, according to Metro Police. Serious injuries have been reported, according to Metro Police dispatch. The call came in around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the dispatch call, it...
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Tennessee homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
WSMV
Man shot in head in Clarksville; teenager in custody
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in Clarksville Monday morning. At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a home on Cinderella Lane for a domestic-related shooting that had occurred. When they arrived, police said they found the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.
‘They could be hiding somewhere’: South Nashville family gives warning after finding squatter in their home
A South Nashville family is still in shock, after someone turned the family's new residence into their own home.
WKRN
Family searches for missing 37-year-old
The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. State audit: TN’s most...
Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
The search for John Swoboda ended Monday after the 29-year-old Mt. Juliet man was found dead in Nashville.
WKRN
Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash
New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
WKRN
Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South …. A man is facing life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in South Nashville. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone...
WKRN
Man shot in the head in ‘domestic-related incident’; teenager arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting in Clarksville. It happened at a home on Cinderella Lane around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Police were originally called to the scene for the reports of a shooting. Once there, officers found a 21-year-old man...
Man charged after aggravated robbery in North Nashville
A 30-year-old man faces an aggravated robbery charge after an incident in Nashville Sunday.
Family of missing West Nashville man ‘fear the worst, but hoping for the best’
A Gallatin family is pleading for their loved one's return home this Christmas.
Antioch woman’s mail stolen in broad daylight; she warns of holiday mail theft
A former Metro Council member is sending out a warning to others to stay vigilant after she said her mail was stolen over the weekend.
WSMV
MNPS partners with Zum to help disadvantaged get to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) announced a five-year contract with student transportation company Zum on Tuesday. Zum, which is a California-based company, is used in school districts in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland and Seattle. It allows parents to track their child’s trips to and from...
WSMV
East Nashville neighborhood wants change after pedestrian struck on Shelby Avenue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville neighborhood is demanding change after a crash on Shelby Avenue. A witness said a man was hit by a truck while walking across the road toward a Shell gas station. This happened at an intersection many said is dangerous. At the top of...
WSMV
Missing runaway children found safe in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced the two children who went missing in the East Nashville area this weekend have been located and are safe. The family told police that 9-year-old Josue Fernando and his sister, 13-year-old Yeimi Diaz, reportedly ran away from their babysitter on...
fox17.com
Clarksville gang members convicted of murders, shootings
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After more than a decade of shootings, murders, and assaults, the final six members of the "Gangster Disciples" operating out of Clarksville have been convicted in court, say the U.S. Attorney's office. Their sentencings are the conclusion of a multi-year investigation, which resulted in federal...
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were looking for a missing woman who has now been located and is safe. 84-year-old Annie Reed was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening when she failed to return home after church...
Man accused of stealing 50 phones from Broadway bars in one weekend
A man faces felony charges after police say he was caught trying to ship dozens of cell phones that he claimed to have stolen from people on Broadway in a single weekend.
‘Unimaginable’: 6-year-old Tennessee girl dies suddenly from meningitis
Just weeks before Christmas, a Hermitage family is left mourning the loss of their 6-year-old little girl. Amora Dill suddenly died Friday, diagnosed with meningitis, according to her family.
WSMV
Neighbors calling for change to Ashland City rock quarry
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live close to a rock quarry on Highway 12S said their complaints about noise and damage to their homes have been ignored by city officials. The sign on the name of the business said Walker’s Quarry, but records show the quarry is owned...
Comments / 10