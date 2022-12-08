ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Man shot in head in Clarksville; teenager in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in Clarksville Monday morning. At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a home on Cinderella Lane for a domestic-related shooting that had occurred. When they arrived, police said they found the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Family searches for missing 37-year-old

The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. State audit: TN’s most...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South …. A man is facing life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in South Nashville. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPS partners with Zum to help disadvantaged get to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) announced a five-year contract with student transportation company Zum on Tuesday. Zum, which is a California-based company, is used in school districts in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland and Seattle. It allows parents to track their child’s trips to and from...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing runaway children found safe in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced the two children who went missing in the East Nashville area this weekend have been located and are safe. The family told police that 9-year-old Josue Fernando and his sister, 13-year-old Yeimi Diaz, reportedly ran away from their babysitter on...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville gang members convicted of murders, shootings

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After more than a decade of shootings, murders, and assaults, the final six members of the "Gangster Disciples" operating out of Clarksville have been convicted in court, say the U.S. Attorney's office. Their sentencings are the conclusion of a multi-year investigation, which resulted in federal...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Nashville woman found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were looking for a missing woman who has now been located and is safe. 84-year-old Annie Reed was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening when she failed to return home after church...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Neighbors calling for change to Ashland City rock quarry

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live close to a rock quarry on Highway 12S said their complaints about noise and damage to their homes have been ignored by city officials. The sign on the name of the business said Walker’s Quarry, but records show the quarry is owned...
ASHLAND CITY, TN

