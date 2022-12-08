SEBRING — The Sebring Trojans fell behind early and just couldn’t get themselves together in their opening Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Scarlet Division contest Tuesday night at home against the Springfield Tigers. Neither team shot the ball well in the opening period, but the Tigers' defense held the Trojans to just two first-quarter points in cruising to a 60-32 victory. ...

SEBRING, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO