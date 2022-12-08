ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pitchfork

Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Neurological Syndrome

Daily Beast

Celine Dion’s ‘Very Rare’ Diagnosis Is No Joke

Men's Health

Celine Dion Has Stiff-Person Syndrome. Here's What That Means.

NBC News

Celine Dion reveals she has stiff-person syndrome in an emotional video, postpones tour dates

Celine Dion revealed on Thursday that she has a rare medical condition that has forced her to postpone dates on her European tour next year. In an emotional Instagram video in which she repeatedly fought back tears, the Grammy-winning singer announced that she has stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease she said causes painful spasms and makes it difficult for her to walk.

