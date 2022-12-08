Read full article on original website
Dog of The Week: Meet Hardy
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves to go on walks and is very nosy on the ground when walking. Meet Hardy, he’s a three-year-old Beagle who is already neutered, does well with kids and other dogs and rides well in the car.
Law Enforcement Spreads Holiday Cheer
Law enforcement in the area got to connect with children in our community as they took part in the making of a happy holiday. The Fraternal Order of Police took part in this year’s Shop with a Cop program. Each child had a budget of $125.00. They walked the aisles of the Wal-Mart North. This year 33 children were assisted.
Carr Center Plans for Expansion
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – During the pandemic, families were drawn closer and some parents recognized childhood development issues and adult care services that needed special attention. The Carr Center is an organization that addresses some of the needs that can make all the difference in a family’s quality of life.
Marianna Hagan
Marianna L. Hagan, 89 of Primrose Care Center, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville. Hanna was born on May 6, 1933 in Blue Rock, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Earl and Bernice (Jackson) Sheperd. Hanna is a member of the...
Keeping Your Home Safe During Holiday Travel
ZANESVILLE, OH- Christmas is just under two weeks away and many are getting ready to head out of town to be with their friends and family to celebrate the holidays. As you embark on your holiday travels the Zanesville Police Department wants to make sure you don’t come home to any less than merry surprises.
Emerson L. Founds
Emerson Founds, 94, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Oaks at Northpointe. Emerson was born March 25, 1928 to the late Joie and Elsie (Barton) Founds, in Akron, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Emerson is also preceded in death by his son, Donald Founds; granddaughter, Melissa Founds; and siblings, Lillian (Gene) Shaw, Weldon (Rosemary) Founds, Leah (Bill) McCurdy, Virgil Founds and Garrett Founds.
Saundra “Jo” Chattos
Saundra “Jo” Chattos, 72, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born February 11, 1950, in Zanesville to the late Thomas Frederick and Elizabeth Faye King Fenton. Jo enjoyed many years in retail security with Hart’s Department Stores as well as JC Penney. She concluded her career with Med Ben Health Insurance. Jo enjoyed playing Euchre with the “Card Club”, gardening and tending to her flowerbeds. She was best known as a Master Quilter to those she met at local bazaars.
Joe’s Run Recreational Trail temporarily closing
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A local recreational trail will be temporarily closed. The Muskingum Valley Park District has scheduled contract work to repair and stabilize the trails on Joe’s Run Recreational Trail starting on Wednesday, December 14th. This work will affect the entire trail from Blue Avenue to Adams Lane to...
Heating assistance available
The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Inc. The Community Action Agency of Muskingum County want to remind Ohioans assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills....
The Diamonds Performing in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, OH – If you’ve got all your holiday shopping done and are looking for some festive fun this weekend, head down to Secrest Auditorium and see The Diamonds in concert. For the first time ever, the classic Canadian-based rock and roll group, known for their music on...
Secret Santa volunteer charged after incomplete toy delivery in Guernsey County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Secret Santa volunteer is charged with misdemeanor theft after several bags of donated toys were not delivered in Guernsey County. James E. Edwards, 45, has pleaded not guilty, and he told Cambridge Police he did not know what happened to the missing toys, according to a police report filed this week.
Richard M. Terrill
Richard Michael ‘Rick’ Terrill, 69 of Zanesville, Ohio died at 12:35 PM, Monday, December 12, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born August 1, 1953 in Zanesville, the son of the late Charles E. and Dollie Mae (nee: Bash) Terrill, Sr. Rick was a...
MCSO Most Wanted
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
Assistance Available to Muskingum County Homeowners Impacted by Covid-19
The Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) and MEOAG Inc, the Community Action Agency of Muskingum County will assist eligible Muskingum County homeowners with housing expenses through the Save the Dream Ohio Homeowner Assistance Fund-Utility Assistance Plus (HAF-UAP) program funded by the American Rescue Plan of 2021. Assistance can be provided...
John M. Warne
John Michael Warne, 63, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born March 15, 1959, in Zanesville to Darrell and Linda Williams Warne. He was a 1977 graduate of Maysville High School. For 42 years he was a baker at Darrell’s Donuts and the last 20 years was the owner. John enjoyed camping, boating, collecting Corvette’s and cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. He will be missed by many special friends and customers.
Harvey Kaufman
Harvey M. Kaufman, 87, died peacefully on Friday December 10th 2022 in Zanesville, Ohio of natural causes. He was born on February 16th 1935 in Washington, PA the son of Nathan M. and Freida Abel Kaufman. Deceased are two brothers, Marvin and Sidney Kaufman; and a nephew, Nathan Kaufman. Harvey...
House Fire on Lewis Drive
The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
Woman attacked by three dogs in Vinton County still in recovery while the dogs’ owners head towards a trial
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A 64-year-old cyclist was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County at the end of October. A month and a half later, she is now on the long road of recovery, having had one leg amputated above the knee, meanwhile, the owners of the dogs are headed to court to face misdemeanor charges.
Update – Demolition Crews Remain on Scene after GE Fire
Circleville – Overnight crews sat on the property to make sure that the fire did not rekindle at the former GE building in Circleville. A call came out around 6 pm of a possible structure fire in a large building located at 559 East Ohio Street on Saturday night. The cause demolition that was occurring on the location.
Sharon Avenue Closure
An accident has closed a roadway in Muskingum County until Saturday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that Sharon Avenue will be closed from Hughes Street to Fisher Avenue until at least 12pm as crews work to clean up the scene. Jadwin said that there is oil to clean...
