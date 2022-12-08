Read full article on original website
Related
townandstyle.com
Treasured Holiday Recipes
Food brings people together, especially during the holidays. Whether we’ve eaten them since childhood or adopted them as more recent traditions, many of the dishes we serve up this season have special meaning. T&S reached out to St. Louisans for their favorite recipes to share some holiday joy. Bon appétit!
Austin Chronicle
Recipes to Reimagine Your Holiday Feast
It’s time to revamp your end-of-year celebration menus. 'Tis the season for good company and great eats. Before preparing to ring in the Year of the Water Rabbit (2023), maybe shake things up at the end-of-year dinner table?. No matter what or how you celebrate, keeping the peace among...
Six unbeatable cookie recipes to warm you up for Christmas and the holiday season
Make the season a little more holly and jolly with these simple cookie recipes.
Dad's Mashed Potato Pancakes - Recipe for Holiday Leftovers
What do you do with all these Thanksgiving leftovers??! I have to admit one of my fondest memories as a child was the day after Thanksgiving. In our household growing up nothing went to waste. The day after Thanksgiving was a free for all - meaning we were raided the kitchen fridge all day long. Turkey slider sandwiches with a dollop of stuffing and cranberry sauce, some reheated green bean casserole, a piece of pie here, a few cookies there, it was like Thanksgiving all over but without all the prep work (and extended family)! That being said my absolute favorite thing was a recipe my dad would make with mashed potatoes. Cheesy mashed potato pancakes. My mouth waters just thinking about them. I would wake up the day after Thanksgiving to the sizzling sound of bacon cooking and these little glorious gems being fried up. He would serve me two mashed potato and cheese pancakes with a side of bacon and a fried egg just on the edge of being runny over the top. My all time favorite breakfast! This is a such an easy recipe to make, it's great for leftovers and you can customize it anyway you would like with your choice of cheeses or accompaniments.
Today’s Taste: Mediterranean Breakfast Bake
The perfect dish to share on holiday mornings! This Mediterranean Breakfast Bake is filled with veggies, tasty flavor, and fluffy biscuits. Easy to make ahead of time and reheat in the morning for your family to share. Here’s how to make it:. INGREDIENTS:. 10 eggs. ½ cup heavy whipping...
Cheeseburger Soup
Brown bacon in a Dutch oven or heavy stockpot over medium heat. Halfway through the browning process add the ground beef. Cook until browned breaking it up as it browns. Drain any excess grease. Move the browned meat to a plate. Turn heat to medium low; add butter. Add onions,...
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
macaronikid.com
SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe
THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
25 Of The Worst Christmas Presents People Have Gotten, And There Are Some Doozies Here
These all need to come with gift receipts.
Recipes from Luvafoodie
Luvafoodie Founder and CEO Michelle Mazzara shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Candied BaconIngredients:1 lb. bacon2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice2 tbsp. Brown Sugar1 tbsp. olive oilDirections: Preheat oven to 380 degrees 1. Drizzle olive oil on baking sheet.2. Arrange bacon on baking sheet3. In a small bowl mix together brown sugar and Luvafoodie Smoke House spice.4. Sprinkle brown sugar and spice mixture over bacon strips.5. Bake in oven until brown and crisp, about 15 minutesServe with breakfast and brunch!Luvafoodie Apple Cider MimosaIngredients:1 package Luvafoodie Mulled Spice Mix1 gallon of apple cider1 bottle of...
macaronikid.com
Macaroni Recipe: African Chicken Stew
Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration (December 26-January 1) honoring African-American culture and heritage, features candle-lighting, gift-giving, and feasting. The kinara holds seven candles representing Unity, Self-Determination, Collective Work and Responsibility, Cooperative Economics, Purpose, Creativity, and Faith. This traditional stew is the perfect dinner to kick off the celebration. African Chicken Stew.
stljewishlight.org
The best latke hack ever
I love making a latke. But I loathe grating potatoes and cleaning the food processor and making a starchy mess in the kitchen. And I bet you do, too. For those who want to fry up some latkes but cut out a few steps, I have got such the hack for you: frozen hash brown potatoes. That’s right.
grohappy.com
A fine meal
The garden in December continues to deliver meals. This dinner—potato-leek soup,. Swiss chard-ham quiche, radish and greens salad, potato bread—came out of the garden fresh as could be. The salad was particularly amazing with new greens emerging and the radishes holding up against the daily frosts. We still...
Comments / 0