New York Times writers ask you not to read it today

By John Ferrannini
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Writers for The New York Times are asking loyal readers to find their news somewhere else today.

One even suggested reading local news (like KRON4.com ?)

Amanda Hess, a critic-at-large for the paper, tweeted “We’re asking readers to not engage in any @nytimes platforms tomorrow.”

The reason is a walk-out. The union that represents writers for the Grey Lady say the owners are not negotiating in good faith.

“Stand with us on the digital picket line,” Hess continued. “Read local news. Listen to public radio. Make something from a cookbook. Break your Wordle streak.”

New York Times correspondent Dana Goldstein shared some of her reasons for walking out via Twitter .

“Today I walked off a job I love,” Goldstein wrote. “I want NYT to be successful, & it is! With operating profit over $300 million, we’re asking for an additional $30-40 million in wage increases during a housing crisis in the world’s most expensive city. We have members who earn less than $50,000.”

The New York Times Guild, which represents over 1,300 media workers, stated in a letter to readers that they are asking people to hold off on reading the times from midnight Thursday to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time “while New York Times workers have walked off their jobs.”

“This is not a decision we take lightly,” the letter stated. “We know you count on us for vital news and information. Our fight to ensure a living wage for the most vulnerable of us and fair pay for everyone, for evaluations free of racial bias and to protect our health care is really about the future of journalism at The New York Times.”

The letter takes issues with the fact the company approved $150 million in stock buybacks to investors while workers are asking for more.

Joe Kahn, the Times’ executive editor, stated in the paper that he’s disappointed in the walk-out.

“Strikes typically happen when talks deadlock. That is not where we are today,” Kahn stated . “While the company and the NewsGuild remain apart on a number of issues, we continue to trade proposals and make progress toward an agreement.

