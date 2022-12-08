ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith Skate Supply is Birmingham’s first skate shop—learn more

What started as a hobby after school to fill up time as Peter Karvonen waited for his mom to come home from work turned into his full-time job. He went from skating in Vestavia as a kid to establishing Birmingham as an epicenter for skateboarding in Alabama. Read on to learn all about Peter’s store, Faith Skate Supply— Birmingham’s first skate shop.
Bham Now

Job-seekers: There are over 22K openings in Birmingham right now

Start polishing off your resume because there are so many opportunities in The Magic City that are dream-job worthy. According to Indeed.com, there are over 22K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Check out Bham Now’s...
comebacktown.com

Birmingham is dying—a rebuttal to an editorial attacking black elected officials

On November 18, Donald Watkins published a column on his website entitled, “Birmingham is Dying.”. I immediately began getting e-mails from ComebackTown readers looking for my reaction. I was dumbfounded!. This one-sided mean-spirited attack on Birmingham and specifically black political leaders was beyond my comprehension. Mr. Watkins seems to...
Bham Now

I Heart Mac & Cheese + 8 other new and coming soon businesses

From mouth-watering food to gorgeous flowers, there are so many new businesses that just opened or are coming soon to Birmingham. Read on to learn about your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. Biscuit Love | Cahaba Heights. @bhamnow. It’s brunch time, Birmingham! 🥂 🧇 Check out Cahaba...
Bham Now

Birmingham On-Demand expands coverage area and hours in The Magic City

Getting around in Birmingham just got easier, thanks to a new partnership between the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) and the City of Birmingham. The two organizations are joining forces to expand the hours and coverage area of Birmingham’s microtransit service, Birmingham On-Demand. Expanding Birmingham On-Demand. Thanks to the...
Bham Now

38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 9-11

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kelly Fair at 832-713-0789 or...
wbrc.com

PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
Bham Now

7 New Year’s Eve events in Birmingham for an unforgettable night

New Year’s Eve is only a couple of weeks away, so it’s time to plan how you want to celebrate the start of the new year. Whether you want to celebrate with your girlfriends, the whole family or with your significant other, we have seven of the hottest events lined up. Keep reading to find the perfect New Year’s Eve night.
AL.com

Four Birmingham-area restaurants openings you should know about

Biscuits, wine, doughnuts and pizza are on the agenda for the latest restaurant news in the Birmingham area. In case you missed it, Cahaba Heights is home to a new location of Biscuit Love. In Trussville, Corbeau— a new wine bar— is gearing up to open to the public. Sons Donuts has officially relocated from Avondale to Mountain Brook, and the newest location of San Peggio’s Pizza is open Homewood.
Bham Now

5 cooking classes in Birmingham that will make you a better chef

Wanting to impress your friends and family this holiday season? Check out these cooking classes in Birmingham that will have everyone in awe. Plus, we included baking classes and some fun for your little ones. Keep reading to learn more. 1. Cooking with Culture. Expand your recipe book with authentic...
