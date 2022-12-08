Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
MELT moving to Mountain Brook Village in Jan. 2023; closing original Avondale location
After 8 ½ years, MELT, one of Birmingham’s most popular eateries, is closing its Avondale location. According to an Instagram post today, the restaurant will close at lunch on December 23rd, with plans to move into Lane Parke at Mountain Brook Village. The new MELT expects to open...
Bham Now
Faith Skate Supply is Birmingham’s first skate shop—learn more
What started as a hobby after school to fill up time as Peter Karvonen waited for his mom to come home from work turned into his full-time job. He went from skating in Vestavia as a kid to establishing Birmingham as an epicenter for skateboarding in Alabama. Read on to learn all about Peter’s store, Faith Skate Supply— Birmingham’s first skate shop.
Bham Now
11 unique experience gifts in Birmingham for the person that has everything
Struggling to find a holiday gift for the person who seems to have everything already? Try gifting an experience this year. From beer tours, wine tasting, candle making and axe throwing, these gifts might just be your answer. Keep reading to learn about some of the top experience gifts in Birmingham.
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are over 22K openings in Birmingham right now
Start polishing off your resume because there are so many opportunities in The Magic City that are dream-job worthy. According to Indeed.com, there are over 22K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Check out Bham Now’s...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham is dying—a rebuttal to an editorial attacking black elected officials
On November 18, Donald Watkins published a column on his website entitled, “Birmingham is Dying.”. I immediately began getting e-mails from ComebackTown readers looking for my reaction. I was dumbfounded!. This one-sided mean-spirited attack on Birmingham and specifically black political leaders was beyond my comprehension. Mr. Watkins seems to...
Bham Now
I Heart Mac & Cheese + 8 other new and coming soon businesses
From mouth-watering food to gorgeous flowers, there are so many new businesses that just opened or are coming soon to Birmingham. Read on to learn about your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. Biscuit Love | Cahaba Heights. @bhamnow. It’s brunch time, Birmingham! 🥂 🧇 Check out Cahaba...
Birmingham’s Bottega restaurant reopening; what about Highlands Bar and Grill?
The dining room at Birmingham restaurateurs Frank and Pardis Stitt’s Bottega restaurant, which has been closed following a months-long renovation, will reopen for dinner service this Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Southern-flavored, Italian-inspired restaurant, which opened in 1988 in the historic Beaux-Arts building on Birmingham’s Highland Avenue, closed for an...
New Dollar Tree Coming to Tuscaloosa, McFarland Mall Store to Remain Open
A new Dollar Tree is coming to Tuscaloosa, but it will not replace the existing store on Skyland Boulevard, the last remaining trace of the now-demolished McFarland Mall. Kip Tyner, the president of the Tuscaloosa City Council, took to Facebook to announce the new store Friday. "About a year ago,...
Virginia-based firm breaks ground on 350-unit apartment community in Huntsville
Huntsville’s growing high-tech workforce served as a lure for a Virginia-based firm’s first development in the city. The company, Bonaventure, broke ground on the 350-unit Attain at Bradford Creek at 556 Martin Road community last week. “It’s the quality and caliber of the workforce there,” Bonaventure founder and...
Bham Now
Birmingham On-Demand expands coverage area and hours in The Magic City
Getting around in Birmingham just got easier, thanks to a new partnership between the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) and the City of Birmingham. The two organizations are joining forces to expand the hours and coverage area of Birmingham’s microtransit service, Birmingham On-Demand. Expanding Birmingham On-Demand. Thanks to the...
Bham Now
38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 9-11
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kelly Fair at 832-713-0789 or...
wbrc.com
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
Bham Now
7 New Year’s Eve events in Birmingham for an unforgettable night
New Year’s Eve is only a couple of weeks away, so it’s time to plan how you want to celebrate the start of the new year. Whether you want to celebrate with your girlfriends, the whole family or with your significant other, we have seven of the hottest events lined up. Keep reading to find the perfect New Year’s Eve night.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a railway accident in Bessemer, according to officials. It happened just before 1 a.m. on 32nd Street and Carolina Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Walter James Griffin, III of Hueytown. He was 43.
Bham Now
A taste of the holidays at the hospital—find out how Children’s of Alabama is celebrating
One of the most exciting parts about the holiday season is decorating for Christmas, but what happens when you aren’t able to go home? The Children’s of Alabama team is bringing the holidays straight to patients with activities like the Ace Tree Farm. Keep reading to learn more about how patients and family will celebrate.
School threats across Alabama spark alarm in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa
Authorities have responded to shooting threats at multiple Alabama schools this morning. From Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to north Alabama, law enforcement officers are investigating the threats. No actual shootings have taken place. In Birmingham, police were dispatched to John Carroll High School shortly before 9 a.m. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said...
New traffic signal to be built at Huntsville intersection
The City of Huntsville announced on Monday that the new signal will be installed at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Monroe Road at Beaver Dam Road on Wednesday, December 14.
Four Birmingham-area restaurants openings you should know about
Biscuits, wine, doughnuts and pizza are on the agenda for the latest restaurant news in the Birmingham area. In case you missed it, Cahaba Heights is home to a new location of Biscuit Love. In Trussville, Corbeau— a new wine bar— is gearing up to open to the public. Sons Donuts has officially relocated from Avondale to Mountain Brook, and the newest location of San Peggio’s Pizza is open Homewood.
Bham Now
5 cooking classes in Birmingham that will make you a better chef
Wanting to impress your friends and family this holiday season? Check out these cooking classes in Birmingham that will have everyone in awe. Plus, we included baking classes and some fun for your little ones. Keep reading to learn more. 1. Cooking with Culture. Expand your recipe book with authentic...
The best reactions to Birmingham’s new Miss Fancy elephant statue
Birmingham’s Avondale Park revealed its latest homage to its most famous resident Saturday with, what else -- a party, peanut truck and trumpet fanfare. Miss Fancy prances at the entrance to the park off Fifth Avenue South, trunk aloft. Children ride on her back. The statue honors Miss Fancy,...
