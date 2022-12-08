Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Related
phillyvoice.com
Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday
An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ, to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey to talk about, well, the weather. 6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Cherry Hill Public Library on Tuesday evening, December 13th, from 6:30 to 8.
OH MY GOD! ‘Friends The Experience’ Is Coming to Philadelphia
It doesn't matter if you're a Joey, Ross, or Rachel. You could even a Monica, Chandler, or Phoebe. The Friends Experience is coming to town, and we've heard RAVE reviews about the experience so far. The Friends Experience is an immersive and interactive experience that will make you feel like...
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
PhillyBite
Most Romantic Places for a Mature Date in Philadelphia
These outlets will present you with the profiles of a cross-section of fabulous milfs. You can drop messages to individuals, subtly finding out if they might be up for romance in Pennsylvania! The discreet communication channels will make it easy to make the arrangements. What's more, there are websites specifically aimed at mature singles. So, why not join a milfs dating site and start flirting? You’ll soon be touching base with someone ideal for a night out in Philly. Once you’ve connected, here are the city’s most romantic destinations.
A Philly Special Christmas Third Vinyl Pressing Available on December 16th
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Due to an overwhelming demand, A Philly Special Christmas has announced that fans will be able to order a third pressing of the limited-edition vinyl on December 16th, for 24 hours only via the official website. Following the two minute sellout of the second batch of vinyl on December 9th, a third exclusive round on green vinyl will be available for purchase on December 16th at 9:00am EST via the official website. Proceeds from the third round of pressings will be donated to Philadelphia area charities in addition to the pledged $100k+ to Children’s Crisis Treatment Center of Philadelphia.
mainlinetoday.com
Malvern’s Seven-Year-Old Rose Decker Shines on the Big Screen
All of seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already finding her place on the big screen, with roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown. Rose Decker is tired after a day at SALT Performing Arts’ Stagelight theater camp. But rest will have to wait. Scooting back on a wooden bench at Milky Way Creamery in Chester Springs, Rose is currently savoring the rainbow jimmies on her Rosie’s Rainbow Sprinkle Cake ice cream. “My nickname is Rosie,” says the blue-eyed seven-year-old.
6abc
'Philadelphia Chicken Man' joins South Philadelphia Community Fridge for rotisserie chicken giveaway
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man known for his penchant for poultry has turned his newfound fame into a way to help others. Alexander Tominsky, who's known as the "Philadelphia Chicken Man," took part in a food giveaway in Mifflin Square Park on Sunday. Tominsky partnered with South Philadelphia Community Fridge...
temple.edu
President Wingard to move to North Philadelphia
How can Temple University be a better neighbor to local residents? And how can it better engage the campus community? President Jason Wingard has a very personal answer. Next year, President Wingard will move to the North Philadelphia community that surrounds the campus, becoming the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history.
billypenn.com
Income spikes in Point Breeze, Fishtown; The ‘girl in the box’; Renaming rec center for Tiffany Fletcher | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Annual household income rose 11% across the U.S. over the past decade, per American Community Survey data released last week, but stayed relatively flat in Philadelphia overall, at $52.6k. However, income spiked more than 80% in two Philly zip codes known to be centers of gentrification: 19146, which includes Point Breeze and Grays Ferry ($86.4k), and 19125, which covers Fishtown and parts of Kensington ($89.5k). [Capital-Star/U.S. Census/Inquirer$]
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Pennsylvania Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Philly AIDS Thrift is a non-profit organization that sells donated goods. The proceeds are distributed to local AIDS organizations. The Philly AIDS Thrift donates nearly $3 million to local AIDS organizations each year. The funds are distributed through an annual grant-giving program. The store is also a significant source of income for the AIDS community in Philadelphia. It is operated by volunteers and sells anything that is donated. The store offers clothing, books, DVDs, furniture, and home goods. The Philly AIDS Thrift also offers free HIV testing throughout the year.
philasun.com
Dr. J Donald Dumpson and honoree Kurt Carr discuss the 9th annual ‘A Soulful Christmas’ performance
On December 13, “A Soulful Christmas” will celebrate its 9th year at The Kimmel Cultural Campus. “A Soulful Christmas” is the brainchild of Dr. J Donald Dumpson, the creator and director of the program. Each year, “A Soulful Christmas” seeks to pay homage to the vast...
billypenn.com
The iconic American cowboy hat was invented in Philadelphia
Hospitals, libraries, computers, cupcakes, candy corn, botanical gardens, the street address system, this entire nation… Add another to the list of notable American things that got their start in Philadelphia:. Cowboy hats. Intertwined with legends of the Wild West, popularized by Hollywood Westerns, and preferred today by countless country-western...
fox29.com
4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year. Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:. Holy Trinity Church in Old City. The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia. Sacred Heart Church...
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
Meet Philadelphia's most powerful people in 2022
She might no longer live in Philly, but she hasn't turned her back on the city.In fact, she put it in the spotlight and united us.What's happening: Comedian and TV powerhouse Quinta Brunson tops our inaugural list of Philly's most influential people. How it works: We reflected on the past year's headlines, considered what's coming in 2023 and polled our most plugged-in sources about who they believe has shaped Philadelphia the most. Of note: Our unscientific list is produced entirely by our editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power list were...
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Battle of Edge Hill named new marker by PA historical commission
The Battle of Edge Hill in Abington Township, one of the last events of the American Revolution, has been named a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. A historical marker recognizes a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania’s development. The Battle of Edge Hill...
New vision correction using UV light available in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new kind of vision correction that uses ultraviolet light is now available in the Philadelphia region. This new technology is being called a new and improved kind of cataract surgery. It allows doctors to adjust vision after the operation, and it's not just for cataracts.Sharon Dunkle is able to read on her phone and see distance perfectly. For the first time in years, she can read without contact lenses or glasses."This is amazing, that they're able to do this and, you know, here I am seeing better than I probably have since I was 18. So it's...
One of Pennsylvania’s cities is among the top 20 best for New Year’s Eve: study
As hard as it may be to believe, 2023 is right around the corner. And if you’re looking for a swell spot to hang out in for New Year’s Eve, maybe consider this one city in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0