phillyvoice.com

Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday

An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Most Romantic Places for a Mature Date in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Stage

A Philly Special Christmas Third Vinyl Pressing Available on December 16th

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Due to an overwhelming demand, A Philly Special Christmas has announced that fans will be able to order a third pressing of the limited-edition vinyl on December 16th, for 24 hours only via the official website. Following the two minute sellout of the second batch of vinyl on December 9th, a third exclusive round on green vinyl will be available for purchase on December 16th at 9:00am EST via the official website. Proceeds from the third round of pressings will be donated to Philadelphia area charities in addition to the pledged $100k+ to Children’s Crisis Treatment Center of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Malvern’s Seven-Year-Old Rose Decker Shines on the Big Screen

All of seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already finding her place on the big screen, with roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown. Rose Decker is tired after a day at SALT Performing Arts’ Stagelight theater camp. But rest will have to wait. Scooting back on a wooden bench at Milky Way Creamery in Chester Springs, Rose is currently savoring the rainbow jimmies on her Rosie’s Rainbow Sprinkle Cake ice cream. “My nickname is Rosie,” says the blue-eyed seven-year-old.
MALVERN, PA
temple.edu

President Wingard to move to North Philadelphia

How can Temple University be a better neighbor to local residents? And how can it better engage the campus community? President Jason Wingard has a very personal answer. Next year, President Wingard will move to the North Philadelphia community that surrounds the campus, becoming the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Income spikes in Point Breeze, Fishtown; The ‘girl in the box’; Renaming rec center for Tiffany Fletcher | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Annual household income rose 11% across the U.S. over the past decade, per American Community Survey data released last week, but stayed relatively flat in Philadelphia overall, at $52.6k. However, income spiked more than 80% in two Philly zip codes known to be centers of gentrification: 19146, which includes Point Breeze and Grays Ferry ($86.4k), and 19125, which covers Fishtown and parts of Kensington ($89.5k). [Capital-Star/U.S. Census/Inquirer$]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Pennsylvania Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Philly AIDS Thrift is a non-profit organization that sells donated goods. The proceeds are distributed to local AIDS organizations. The Philly AIDS Thrift donates nearly $3 million to local AIDS organizations each year. The funds are distributed through an annual grant-giving program. The store is also a significant source of income for the AIDS community in Philadelphia. It is operated by volunteers and sells anything that is donated. The store offers clothing, books, DVDs, furniture, and home goods. The Philly AIDS Thrift also offers free HIV testing throughout the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

The iconic American cowboy hat was invented in Philadelphia

Hospitals, libraries, computers, cupcakes, candy corn, botanical gardens, the street address system, this entire nation… Add another to the list of notable American things that got their start in Philadelphia:. Cowboy hats. Intertwined with legends of the Wild West, popularized by Hollywood Westerns, and preferred today by countless country-western...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Meet Philadelphia's most powerful people in 2022

She might no longer live in Philly, but she hasn't turned her back on the city.In fact, she put it in the spotlight and united us.What's happening: Comedian and TV powerhouse Quinta Brunson tops our inaugural list of Philly's most influential people. How it works: We reflected on the past year's headlines, considered what's coming in 2023 and polled our most plugged-in sources about who they believe has shaped Philadelphia the most. Of note: Our unscientific list is produced entirely by our editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power list were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New vision correction using UV light available in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new kind of vision correction that uses ultraviolet light is now available in the Philadelphia region. This new technology is being called a new and improved kind of cataract surgery. It allows doctors to adjust vision after the operation, and it's not just for cataracts.Sharon Dunkle is able to read on her phone and see distance perfectly. For the first time in years, she can read without contact lenses or glasses."This is amazing, that they're able to do this and, you know, here I am seeing better than I probably have since I was 18. So it's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
