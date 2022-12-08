Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Family Pleads With Father To Bring Daughter Home SafeStill UnsolvedOrangeburg, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
WLTX.com
Zacch Pickens calls it a career at Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday was a big day for Zacch Pickens who took part in Fall Commencement at South Carolina. Hours before walking across the stage at the Colonial Life Arena, Zacch and other Gamecock athletes who are graduating took part in a ring ceremony and photos at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Isaiah Jatta Decommits From South Carolina
Offensive tackle Isaiah Jatta has backed off his pledge from South Carolina and reopened his recruitment.
rockytopinsider.com
South Carolina Hires Former Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator
South Carolina football hired Arkansas’ tight end coach Dowell Loggains as its newest offensive coordinator Monday afternoon. Loggains replaces Marcus Satterfield who left Columbia after two seasons to become the newest offensive coordinator at Nebraska. The 42-year old Loggains has ties to the Volunteer State spending six seasons on the Tennessee Titans coaching staff— the last two as offensive coordinator.
Clemson lands commitment from star in-state running back
Clemson has picked up a commitment from a prolific in-state running back. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) star Jarvis Green announced his pledge to the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior in (...)
Yardbarker
South Carolina loses two elite players to transfer portal despite hot finish
The South Carolina Gamecocks were one of the hottest teams in college football at the end of the season. They beat No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson in back-to-back weeks and now head into the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame with a fresh No. 19 ranking to their name.
South Carolina wards off upset, downs Presbyterian
Gregory Jackson II poured in 18 points as South Carolina dodged an upset bid by Presbyterian with a 68-57 victory
SEC East Team Dealt two Major Transfer Portal Blows on Monday
An SEC East team is dealing with the harsh realities of the Transfer Portal. Could Georgia target one of the players?
Football World Reacts To Massive Running Back Transfer
South Carolina's leading rusher is reportedly on the move. According to The Athletic's Max Olson, "South Carolina RB MarShawn Lloyd has entered the portal." Adding, "Lloyd led the Gamecocks in rushing this season, had 749 total yards and 11 TDs. Former top-50 recruit." The football world reacted to Lloyd's transfer...
Surprise Phone Call From Dabo Swinney Ends In Clemson Offer for 2023 RB Jarvis Green
2023 RB Jarvis Green has finally picked up the long-awaited offer from the Clemson Tigers.
diehardsport.com
Top SEC Freshman RB Enters Transfer Portal
MarShawn Lloyd, a former four-star recruit and top freshman RB for the South Carolina Gamecocks, has entered his name into the transfer portal:. Lloyd, a Hyattsville, Maryland product, was ranked as a top 50 recruit in the 2022 class.
Trey Knox to South Carolina Projections Weren't Hard to See Coming
Tight end joining two closest position coaches best move for all parties in long run
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
WIS-TV
Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
WIS-TV
Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
wach.com
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
abccolumbia.com
Fatal vehicle collision in Newberry under investigation
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 9 in the late evening hours. Authorities say a 911 call was received at around 10:40 p.m. following the 18-wheeler versus car collision that occurred...
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina, officials say
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gunshots were fired near a power station in Ridgeway, South Carolina Wednesday, Duke Energy confirmed to Queen City News. Officials said gunfire was reported near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. No one was injured in the incident and no outages were reported. There were also no reports […]
wach.com
RCSD respond to barricaded person incident in Richland County, no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County deputies responded to a barricaded person incident at the 1500 block of Leesburg Drive. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | West Columbia Police respond to barricaded suspect. A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department tells us no person or deputies were injured during...
Stetson Bennett didn’t win the Heisman, but he and his teammates can get what other finalists desire
NEW YORK — As USC quarterback Caleb Williams gave his acceptance speech for winning the Heisman Trophy, he noted there was something that separated him from his fellow finalists of CJ Stroud, Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett. For all of Williams’ individual brilliance during the 2022 season, he was...
WIS-TV
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
