ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Woman survives assault with sledgehammer in Gastonia, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L099q_0jbss9q300

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is in custody for assaulting his girlfriend with a mini-sledgehammer, Gastonia Police Department confirmed Thursday morning.

GPD has charged 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary of Gastonia for the assault of his 21-year-old girlfriend. Officials also said that Singletary kept his girlfriend inside his apartment for over two hours following the attack.

The department sent out a news release that said, on Dec. 2 around 9:30 a.m., responding GPD officers met the victim in the local hospital after she had called 911 to report the assault.

The victim told responding officers that she was at Singletary’s apartment a few hours earlier when he struck her in the back of the head with the hammer. After being hit, the victim said she felt dizzy, disoriented and could feel heavy bleeding from the back of her head.

According to police, Singletary didn’t allow the victim to leave the apartment until she had cleaned up all evidence from the attack. The victim said she complied with Singletary’s demands and left the apartment a couple of hours later.

After leaving Singletary’s apartment, the victim drove herself to the hospital and called the authorities.

GPD officers got a warrant for Singletary’s arrest, charging him with assault with intent to inflict serious injury, kidnapping and communicating threats.

Singletary was arrested at his apartment in the later afternoon. Officers were able to find evidence from the attack including the mini-sledgehammer.

Singletary is currently being held on a $250,000 secured bond.

(WATCH BELOW: One person killed in accident near Palisades high school, MEDIC says)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tkBg_0jbss9q300

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police. The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Toddler dies from gunshot wound, three arrested in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been taken into custody after police say a child in Gaston County died of a gunshot wound Tuesday. According to the Gaston County Police Department, a 4-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound on Tuesday around 4:22 p.m. at a residence in a mobile home community on Cindy Lane, just off Hickory Grove Road north of McAdenville.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Jury deliberates in trial for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing man

CHARLOTTE — The trial for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer accused of hitting and killing a college student in his patrol car is underway. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding while on his way to a call when he hit and killed James Short on Morehead Street near Uptown, according to police. Investigators said Short, 28, was drunk at the time but was walking in a crosswalk.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun. No injuries...
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 men plead guilty to murder for 2019 killing in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday. Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
140K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy