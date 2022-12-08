Read full article on original website
Atlantic’s Washington Elementary Schools Hall Decorating Contest Winner Announced
(Washington) “Polar Express” won the Atlantic Washington Elementary Schools Confetti Crews deck the halls contest. Chelsea McCunn is the Junior Kindergarten through third-grade art teacher and co-teaches in three levels of reading. The six themes were; Polar Express, Welcome to Candy Land, Whoville, Ugly Sweater Village, Winter Wonderland, and Santa’s Workshop.
