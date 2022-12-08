(Washington) “Polar Express” won the Atlantic Washington Elementary Schools Confetti Crews deck the halls contest. Chelsea McCunn is the Junior Kindergarten through third-grade art teacher and co-teaches in three levels of reading. The six themes were; Polar Express, Welcome to Candy Land, Whoville, Ugly Sweater Village, Winter Wonderland, and Santa’s Workshop.

