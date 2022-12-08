Read full article on original website
WOOD
Giving joy to West Michigan Kids in need this Christmas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Big Give wrapped up their holiday shopping event this year raising an amazing 280,000 dollars that will help bring joy to 1000 West Michigan kids this Christmas. The event took place at 2 Meijer locations in a span of 2 days. Each bag collected represents 1 child, after the toys were purchased, they then were taken to be wrapped and handed out to children before Christmas.
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Gratiot, Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Osceola, Claire and Isabella Counties. It’s for “mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth o an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.” Slippery spots on roads are possible, especially north of a line from Montague to Lansing. The Advisory doesn’t start until 4 pm – and it runs until 7 am Thursday morning.
WOOD
Big 4 Guide to Christmas and holiday meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This holiday season, several local restaurants in and near Grand Rapids, Holland, Lansing, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo are giving the gift of a great Christmas meal to the community! Our latest Big 4 Guide features holiday meals, catering options, buffets and dinners to go. Check it out below!
WOOD
Icy mix late Wednesday; snow starting Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A wintry mix is expected to develop late Wednesday especially north of Grand Rapids as a strong storm system begins moving into the area. Areas that have the best chance of seeing light ice accumulations and hazardous driving have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.
WOOD
Photos: Holiday Craft & Vendor Show at Woodland Mall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Saturday, Dec. 10, Michiganders and visitors of Woodland Mall got their holiday shopping on! The second annual “Holiday Craft & Vendor Show,” hosted by Kelly Hume Events LLC, featured holiday gift sets, home decor, clothing, homemade products and sweet treats from a variety of businesses.
WOOD
9 tips for child proofing your home for the grandkids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Keep grandkids safe with these 9 childproofing tips provided by AARP Michigan. 1. Keep meds out of reach. About 38 percent of child-poisoning cases involve grandparents’ medications, so clear all drugs from countertops, tables and drawers. Put a childproof lock on the medicine cabinet. Don’t forget to watch your purse.
WOOD
Common myths about senior living
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Many people believe moving into senior living means sacrificing independence, but this is far from reality. It’s just one of many common myths regarding senior communities and facilities, and Christina Matzke, President & CEO of Sunset Senior Communities, discusses the misconceptions. During an AARP...
WOOD
Seniors can protect themselves from fraud with these tips
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Elder fraud takes many forms as criminals seek to take advantage of this growing and vulnerable population. James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, shares the reasons seniors are more susceptible to fraud, the most common crimes, and ways seniors can protect themselves.
